Today's the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day: What Is Earth Day and Why Do We Celebrate?

Every year on April 22, people around the world celebrate Earth Day. The day marks the start of the environmental movement in 1970, and for the past 50 years has resulted in policy change and a greater awareness of the environment.

Here are some fun facts about Earth Day:

When Was Earth Day First Celebrated?

The very first Earth Day was celebrated in the United States on April 22, 1970. In 1990, Earth Day became a global event, mobilizing 200 million people to encourage environmental protections and encourage people to recycle.

How Many People Take Part in Earth Day Each Year?

According to the Earth Day Network, 1 billion people participate in Earth Day festivities each year in 192 countries.

How Can I Celebrate Earth Day From Home?

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, most of us are social distancing and therefore unable to gather in crowds or celebrate Earth Day as we usually would. Here are some ideas for celebrating from home:

Plant a garden in your backyard or start a plant collection. No space for a garden? A small herb garden is an easy (and space-saving) way to grow your own herbs.

Who Is Responsible for Starting Earth Day?

In 1969, junior senator Gaylord Nelson from Wisconsin announced that he wanted to start a teach-in on college campuses to educate people about the dangers of air and water pollution. Senator Nelson was joined by Congressman Pete McCloskey and activist Denis Hayes, and together they organized teach-ins on April 22 across the United States. They announced that April 22 would be called Earth Day, and their teach-ins turned into 20 million Americans taking to the streets “to demonstrate against the impacts of 150 years of industrial development which had left a growing legacy of serious human health impacts,” according to the Earth Day Network.

Why Do We Celebrate Earth Day?

The impact of the very first Earth Day was huge. It led to the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency, which still exists today, and some of our most important environmental laws being passed. The Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act and more have been passed because of Earth Day’s impact!

Now, Earth Day is all about educating people about conservation, protesting against climate change and global warming and encouraging volunteering for the good of the planet.

Happy Earth Day!