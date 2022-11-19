Human Interest West Virginia Sinkhole Threatens to Swallow Police Department as It Grows Larger The sinkhole located on West Virginia Route 20 first opened up in June measuring about six feet wide and 30 feet deep By Shafiq Najib Shafiq Najib Instagram Twitter Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 19, 2022 04:23 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: West Virginia Division of Highways A massive sinkhole in West Virginia poses a threat to the police department in Hinton as it grows larger since first opening up in June, according to officials. A press release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) on Friday stated the sinkhole was originally about six feet wide and 30 feet deep when it opened on West Virginia Route 20 after a 90-year-old drain underneath the road began failing, causing the collapse. West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has since installed a 120-foot temporary culvert and fill material to fix the issue. However, rains from Hurricane Nicole which occurred earlier this month have washed out the fill and subsequently worsened the condition, making the sinkhole even bigger. West Virginia Division of Highways 'Life-Threatening' Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Feet of Snow and Whiteout Conditions to N.Y. Friday's news release announced WVDOH will begin the installation of a temporary bridge over the sinkhole on Saturday. Traffic in the area will be redirected for a detour during the construction, which will take between 24 and 48 hours, officials said. CNN reported students in grades 6-12 have been switched to remote learning in the past week due to the expansion of the sinkhole, according to David Warvel, the superintendent of Summers County Schools, who added that in-person classes will resume once the temporary bridge has been installed. The bridge is a short-term initiative before the permanent solution will be enforced eventually by installing a 300-foot steel drainage structure. The long-term fixed construction will cost the state around $5 million, West Virginia state Sen. Stephen Baldwin said via his Facebook post. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), sinkholes are most common in regions where the types of rock below the land surface can naturally be dissolved by groundwater circulating through them. Per USGS, soluble rocks include salt beds and domes, gypsum, limestone, and other carbonate rock.