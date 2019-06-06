1 Dead, 22 Injured After Military Vehicle Flips Over in 'Chaotic' Crash Near West Point

Image zoom West Point Military Academy Getty

One West Point Military Academy cadet is dead and others are injured after a tactical vehicle carrying at least 20 cadets overturned on Thursday near a U.S. Military Academy training site.

“There has been an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site,” army officials tweeted just after 8 a.m. “Emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid Route 293.”

Officials confirmed the death in a follow-up tweet, adding that 20 cadets and two soldiers were wounded in the “Light Medium Tactical Vehicle accident” that occurred around 6:45 a.m. off Route 293 in New York’s Orange County. Camp Natural Bridge training site is about 60 miles north of New York City.

Authorities told CNN that an armored personnel carrier was involved in the accident.

RELATED: For D-Day’s 75th Anniversary, Listen to Unread Letters from Soldiers on the Ground

One cadet was found unresponsive and airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries, NBC affiliate WNBC reported. Up to five others were taken to a hospital with back pain but were expected to be okay, WNBC reported. West Point officials described the situation as “chaotic” to WNBC.

Heavy duty tow trucks were on the scene hours after the accident and state troopers were headed to the area, NBC affiliate WESH reported.

The crash comes as the nation observes the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the invasion of Normandy, France, on June 6 — which has been described as the most critical moment in America’s efforts to help liberate Western Europe from the Axis powers during World War II.

This story is developing.