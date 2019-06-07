Image zoom U.S. Military Academy

The West Point cadet killed in the vehicle accident that occurred on Thursday has been identified as Christopher J. Morgan, a 22-year-old from West Orange, New Jersey.

“Cadet Morgan was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets and will be missed by all,” Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, the superintendent of the US Military Academy at West Point, said in a statement. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Morgan family.”

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point announced on Friday that Morgan “died due to injuries sustained from a military vehicle accident at a training area.”

On Thursday, army officials broke the news that a tactical vehicle carrying at least 20 cadets, including Morgan, overturned at West Point Military Academy.

Following the accident, officials confirmed that over 20 cadets and 2 soldiers were injured in the overturn, which occurred around 6:45 a.m. off Route 293 in New York’s Orange County.

Morgan was the only fatality in the accident

According to West Point’s statement, the New Jersey native was a Law and Legal Studies major and a recruited athlete who was a “standout member of the Army Wrestling Team.”

“We are devastated by the news of Chris’ passing. He was a talented, hardworking, and determined athlete who loved his sport,” said Army West Point Wrestling Coach Kevin Ward in the statement. “Chris had an infectious personality with a smile big enough to fill any room, and a heart big enough to love everyone around him. He made everyone around him better and he will be greatly missed.”

The Academy also offered further information about the accident, adding that the cadets, who were from the class of 2020, were on their way to a land navigation course where they were going to do a map reading exercise when the accident happened.

According to NBC affiliate WNBC at the time of the crash, up to five cadets, excluding Morgan, were taken to a hospital with back pain but were expected to be okay.

West Point officials described the situation as “chaotic” to WNBC.

Following the tragic overturn, Donald Trump offered his condolences to West Point in a tweet on Thursday morning.

So sorry to hear about the terrible accident involving our GREAT West Point Cadets. We mourn the loss of life and pray for the injured. God Bless them ALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2019

West Point alumni and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also expressed his support on Twitter.

“Heartbroken for the cadet who was killed in service to our nation at my alma mater, West Point,” Pompeo tweeted. “May the cadet’s family find peace in knowing our nation will always honor that commitment. Praying for them, the injured cadets and all of their families. May the Lord be with you all.”

The crash came as the nation was observing the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the invasion of Normandy, France, on June 6.