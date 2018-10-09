A Man Listed His 'Used' Girlfriend on eBay, and Other Weird eBay Auctions

For the record, eBay doesn't "allow the sale of human bodies, body parts, or products made from the human body"

October 09, 2018 05:16 PM
<p>A man from London put his girlfriend up for sale on eBay to get back at her after she jokingly smacked his butt with a riding crop, according to <a href="https://www.ctvnews.ca/lifestyle/what-have-i-done-man-s-prank-to-sell-girlfriend-on-ebay-leads-to-119k-bid-1.4125529">CTV News in Canada</a>. Dale Leeks wanted to get revenge on his partner of a year, Kelly Greaves, so he listed her on the auction site as a &ldquo;miniature collectable,&rdquo; describing her as &ldquo;fairly tidy but close up shows signs of wear&rdquo; and &ldquo;no serious damage but you can see she&rsquo;s been used.&rdquo;</p> <p>By the time eBay removed the listing, the highest bid hit $119,000. &#8220;I said, &lsquo;I&rsquo;m not going to lie, I would have been quite sad to see you go, but it wouldn&rsquo;t have been so sad &lsquo;cause I would have been crying in my Ferrari or my Lamborghini&#8217;,&rdquo; Leeks said.</p>
A 'Used' Girlfriend

Kelly Marie Seager
<p>In 2009, a 10-year-old from England put her grandmother on eBay as a joke because she was &ldquo;annoying&rdquo; her, according to the <a href="https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1217074/I-grandmother-eBay-joke-says-10-year-old-Zoe-bids-hit-20-000.html">Daily Mail</a>. Zoe Pemberton told the newspaper that her 61-year-old grandma &ldquo;was moaning at me. I was on the laptop and suddenly thought I&#8217;d put her on eBay.&rdquo;</p> <p>The listing hit about $27,000 before it was removed.</p>
A Grandma

<p>A &#8220;fully functional&#8221; kidney was listed on eBay in 1999 and reached a bid of $5,750,100 before being removed. According to the <em>New York Times,</em> the seller wrote that the buyer could &#8220;choose either kidney &#8230; Buyer pays all transplant and medical costs. Of course only one for sale, as I need the other one to live. Serious bids only.&#8221;</p>
A Kidney

<p>A pair of Michael Jackson&#8217;s white Calvin Klein briefs that were confiscated in 2003 to be used as evidence for a child molestation case against the pop star were listed on eBay five years later for a reserve price of $1 million.</p>
Michael Jackson's Underwear

<p>A latex mask of <a href="https://www.people.com/tag/casey-anthony">Casey Anthony</a>&#8216;s face that was used in a parody video sold for&nbsp;$999,900 on eBay in 2011. The item description on the listing read:&nbsp;&#8220;Possibly the most frightening mask on the planet.&#8221;</p>
Latex Casey Anthony Mask

<p>A 22-year-old student going by the pseudonym Natalie Dylan attempted to sell her virginity on eBay in 2008 to help her pay for her master&#8217;s degree. The auction was suspended, and was not the first of its kind: virginity auctions on eBay go as far back as 1999.</p>
Virginity 

