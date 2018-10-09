A man from London put his girlfriend up for sale on eBay to get back at her after she jokingly smacked his butt with a riding crop, according to CTV News in Canada. Dale Leeks wanted to get revenge on his partner of a year, Kelly Greaves, so he listed her on the auction site as a “miniature collectable,” describing her as “fairly tidy but close up shows signs of wear” and “no serious damage but you can see she’s been used.”

By the time eBay removed the listing, the highest bid hit $119,000. “I said, ‘I’m not going to lie, I would have been quite sad to see you go, but it wouldn’t have been so sad ‘cause I would have been crying in my Ferrari or my Lamborghini’,” Leeks said.