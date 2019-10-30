Couple's Wedding Photoshoot Amid Calif. Wildfire Goes Viral: 'Our New Normal' in Wine Country

A bride and groom whose big day was nearly derailed by the Kincade Fire in California have gone viral thanks to a stunning portrait that captures the flames looming large behind them.

Katie and Curtis Ferland are from Chicago, but were married on Saturday at Chateau St. Jean Vineyard in Kenwood, Sonoma County, KGO reported.

Their viral photo, shot by photographer Karna Roa of KMR Photography, shows the couple wearing oxygen masks as they hold hands with the glowing blaze visible in the distance.

“I was thinking of American Gothic, the 1930s painting that was the regular, normal of American life at the time,” Roa told the outlet. “And all of a sudden, in a very strange way, this has become our new normal of the wine country.”

The Ferlands said they nearly had to call off their wedding after the fire sparked a series of unfortunate events, including an Airbnb without power, a change in venue for their rehearsal dinner, and the evacuation of most of their vendors and staff.

They managed to pull off the nuptials, however, with their event planner Sara Sugrue telling KGO that she worked overtime with a skeletal staff to make it happen.

Sugrue wrote on Facebook that the wedding reception was moved indoors in order to keep attendees safe from the poor air quality.

Katie and Curtis and their guests evacuated the area Sunday morning and headed for San Francisco.

“We thought we would make it a beautiful trip for people,” Katie said. “And now they’ve got a beautiful story. Now they have a story forever.”

Roa, who owns KMR Photography, told KPIX that the Ferland’s is the fourth wedding in three years she’s shot that has been threatened by wildfires.

“As long as it can bring more attention to the wildfires and the problems that Sonoma and Napa County and Northern California are facing, then I would love more people to see it,” she said.

Kincade broke out on Oct. 23, going on to burn more than 76,000 acres in Sonoma County, according to CalFire.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire was 15 percent contained and had injured two people and destroyed 189 structures.