Hundreds of Couples Line Up for Marriage Licenses at Las Vegas Bureau for 4/3/21 Wedding Date

Talk about a date to remember!

On Friday, hundreds of couples lined up outside of a marriage license office in Las Vegas to obtain licenses for the unique date of 4/3/21, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Jeff Klein, a spokesman for the Clark County Marriage Bureau, told the outlet that nearly 700 couples obtained licenses to tie the knot on the unique date. The clerk's office marked the special date with special marriage certificates, the AP reported.

"Specialty dates like 4/3/21 are always immensely popular," county clerk Lynn Goya said.

According to Goya, April is a busy time for couples to tie the knot and past dates with notable numeric sequences have seen more than 1,000 weddings in a single day.

More than 1,800 couples were married on Dec. 13, 2014, Goya told the AP, which also reported that nearly 2,700 couples married on 10/10/10, more than 1,800 tied the knot on 12/12/12 and 3,125 were wed on 11/11/11.

But the most popular date of all, according to Goya, was 7/7/7 with 4,492 marriages.