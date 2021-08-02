Easy Ways to Show Teachers Appreciation — Straight from Teachers Themselves

Making the teacher in your life feel appreciated could be as simple as a homemade thank you card! Keep these simple ideas in mind to thank the teachers in your life as students head back to school

After a year of teaching during a pandemic — which for many meant either adjusting to teaching remotely or in a hybrid model, and for some teaching in-person with COVID protocols in place, one thing is for sure: Teachers deserve appreciation.

Pre-pandemic, being an educator was already a difficult job. Teachers often work long hours, pay for supplies for their students and classrooms out of pocket and are historically underpaid. According to a 2019 study from the Economic Policy Institute, "teachers are paid almost 20% less than other college-educated workers with similar experience and other characteristics." Most teachers will tell you that it's all worth it for their students, but a little appreciation goes a long way.

As kids head back to school for another year of learning (many of them catching up from the previous year's unconventional schedule and experience) we've surveyed a bunch of teachers and compiled some of the most popular suggestions for showing teachers you care (hint: no more mugs or keychains), as well as a few ideas straight from the teachers themselves.

Make it Personal

If your child comes home and tells you that their teacher loves a certain animal, TV show or movie, take those interests into account when organizing a class gift for them. We'd bet it gets displayed in the classroom for years to come.

Ask Them What They Need In the Classroom

Teachers often end up paying for classroom supplies out of their own paycheck. Ask them what they need at the start of the year — many may have a wish list on Amazon — and get them something that they really need. (Or, keep them supplied with Target, Amazon or Staples gift cards to be sure they can restock easily whenever they need.)

Keep 'Em Caffeinated

When in doubt, a gift card to your local coffee shop or their favorite coffee chain is always a good idea. Have you ever taught a group of children from the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m.? Caffeine is practically oxygen.

Send a Sweet Treat

Gone are the days of leaving a Granny Smith on your educator's desk: Find out what your teacher's favorite treat is and either bake it (if that's your thing!) or order it for them.

Thoughtful Thank You Notes

"I kept all of those notes in the top drawer of my desk, and there were days when I pulled them out and read through them, days I needed those positive words." Darby Lyons

"I know this may sound like a cliché, or like I'm an idealist (okay, that's accurate), but the most memorable thanks I received over 31 years of teaching were handwritten notes from students, and sometimes from parents. When they thanked me for specific things, like spending time helping them with their writing, introducing them to authors or books they love, or making our classroom a safe and welcoming space, I felt truly appreciated. I kept all of those notes in the top drawer of my desk, and there were days when I pulled them out and read through them, days I needed those positive words. For a retirement present, a friend gave me a beautiful wooden box for those notes. What a treasure! In the age of social media, having former students reach out, and then being able to see all the adventures, milestones, humor — and yes, even the occasional rants — of their lives beyond high school, is something for which I'm especially grateful. Many students from early in my career have children going off to, or already in, college now! And many are teachers, another reason for gratitude. I have loved receiving gift cards, coffee mugs, photographs, and delicious baked goods, too. But for me, it's the words that have mattered most."

— Darby Lyons, Cincinnati, Ohio

"There is no better way to tell a teacher what they mean to you than by actually telling them what they mean to you. That's why I always appreciate thoughtful notes or cards the most— in fact, I keep them posted on my wall every year. On the most challenging days, they serve as a reminder to stay motivated and inspired. Plus, as an English teacher, seeing students write on their own is an added bonus."

— Kelly Kratofil, Columbus, Ohio

"It means so much when students and their families take time to show you their appreciation! I love receiving kind emails/notes, coffee, gift cards, etc. but one especially meaningful moment stands out! During the pandemic, (a stressful, ever-changing, difficult time for educators), my sweet class drove by home with posters, gifts, notes, and many shouts of 'We love you Mrs. Wszolek!' Seeing my sweet students faces during a year that ended prematurely meant so much to me!"

—Torrin Wszolek, Dallas, Tx.

"I have kept every single card and gift a student has ever given me and it reminds me why I became a teacher in the first place" — Emily W.

"I think the best way to recognize an educator is to acknowledge their hard work. My favorite gifts are kind words from my students and parents, the more thoughtful the words the more they impact me. A single card can get me through a tough week and reminds me why I became an educator. Teachers are going through a really difficult and emotionally draining time, any type of acknowledgment really makes us feel valued and grounded in our work!"

—— Jeana Corradina, 4th grade teacher

"One of my favorite ways of being shown appreciation is thank you cards from the students and shout outs from admin. It's nice to be acknowledge for all the hard work you have put in especially with all the craziness of this school year. It really warms my heart when students take the time to draw or even write thank you notes to show that they appreciate all we do for them."

—Paige Wilson, Florida

"I always feel most appreciated when my students give me handwritten cards or homemade gifts. I have kept every single card and gift a student has ever given me and it reminds me why I became a teacher in the first place. It is such a rewarding feeling to know that my class and teaching had made an impact on them in some way and makes me feel so incredibly thankful to be a teacher."

— Emily W., New Jersey

Patience and Understanding

"What I appreciate most is when a family shows that they want to be a true partner in their child's education. This could look like pausing to put themselves in the shoes of the teacher or asking themselves, 'Is this the whole story?' before firing off an irate email when their child comes home with news of something that happened in the classroom. It could also look like addressing concerns with the teacher directly before contacting someone like the principal or superintendent. Most importantly, true partners don't badmouth teachers in public forums, especially on social media."

—Caitlin D., New Jersey

A Thoughtful Gift Card

"Our school organizes a class gift so that we can treat the teachers to lunch and gift cards for our classroom. But the teachers were so spectacular, I wanted to give them something additional to recognize all the sacrifices they had to make to teach 12 preschoolers, totally outside, all wearing masks. (Have you ever tried to understand a masked toddler while traffic goes by?) I wrote a heartfelt note and included gift cards to one of my favorite organizations, DonorsChoose, so that they were able to select a classroom in need and enable other teachers to provide books and art supplies. It seemed to be a huge hit — I'd like to do it again in the future."