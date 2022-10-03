Waterfall Dyed Blue for 'Gender Reveal' Sparks Backlash for Couple in Brazil — and a Fine for Family Member

It's a boy! And a fine.

A "gender reveal" party in Brazil last month sparked an investigation after a local waterfall was dyed blue during a couple's celebration, according to authorities.

Last month, Mato Grosso's environment protection agency (SEMA) said that a 59-foot waterfall known as Cachoeira Queima-Pé was dyed blue by a family member of the expectant couple, according to The Washington Post.

According to SEMA, the waterfall feeds into a river that serves as a water source for Tangará da Serra, which has been experiencing droughts in recent years, the paper reports.

The original video, which has since been deleted off Instagram, showed the moment the waterfall turned blue to indicate the couple are expecting a boy, according to The Independent. Clips that have been shared online also showed the party's balloon decorations, powder cannons and cheering guests.

The video has sparked backlash, with many social media users criticizing the use of the dyed waterfall at the gathering.

"What happened to cutting into a cake," wrote one commenter on Reddit, while another wrote, "Because who needs drinking water when you have 'likes'?"

"Seriously, they thought it was a good idea to put dye in a waterfall?!" Vanessa Costa, a Brazilian forestry engineer, wrote on Twitter, according to The Washington Post.

SEMA confirmed to PEOPLE that following an investigation, a relative of the couple was fined 10,000 Brazilian reals (about $1,933).

The relative told SEMA on Thursday that he was responsible for launching a substance called "Blue Lake," which is used for dying bodies of water and swimming pools, into the Brazilian waterfall.

After being alerted to what happened, SEMA said that investigators found that there had been "no change in the water's physical parameters, such as color and other, and no trace of local fish mortality," according to The Washington Post.

The newspaper also reported that the party's hosts told SEMA that they were not aware a family member planned to use a chemical product in the waterfall.

Still, in Brazil, the act is considered an "environmental infraction," SEMA told PEOPLE in a statement translated from Portuguese.

The agency said that in Brazil it is against the law "to throw solid, liquid or gaseous waste or debris, oils or oily substances in disagreement with the requirements established in laws or normative acts."