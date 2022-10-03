Waterfall Dyed Blue for 'Gender Reveal' Sparks Backlash for Couple in Brazil — and a Fine for Family Member

A local environment protection agency confirmed to PEOPLE that a relative who was found to be responsible was fined 10,000 Brazilian reals

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 3, 2022 04:31 PM
Brazilian authorities take samples of the Queima-Pé waterfall, which was dyed blue during a gender-reveal party.. http://www.sema.mt.gov.br/site/ Foto: Sema-MT/Cedida
Authorities taking samples of the Queima-Pé waterfal. Photo: Sema-MT/Cedida

It's a boy! And a fine.

A "gender reveal" party in Brazil last month sparked an investigation after a local waterfall was dyed blue during a couple's celebration, according to authorities.

Last month, Mato Grosso's environment protection agency (SEMA) said that a 59-foot waterfall known as Cachoeira Queima-Pé was dyed blue by a family member of the expectant couple, according to The Washington Post.

According to SEMA, the waterfall feeds into a river that serves as a water source for Tangará da Serra, which has been experiencing droughts in recent years, the paper reports.

The original video, which has since been deleted off Instagram, showed the moment the waterfall turned blue to indicate the couple are expecting a boy, according to The Independent. Clips that have been shared online also showed the party's balloon decorations, powder cannons and cheering guests.

The video has sparked backlash, with many social media users criticizing the use of the dyed waterfall at the gathering.

"What happened to cutting into a cake," wrote one commenter on Reddit, while another wrote, "Because who needs drinking water when you have 'likes'?"

"Seriously, they thought it was a good idea to put dye in a waterfall?!" Vanessa Costa, a Brazilian forestry engineer, wrote on Twitter, according to The Washington Post.

SEMA confirmed to PEOPLE that following an investigation, a relative of the couple was fined 10,000 Brazilian reals (about $1,933).

The relative told SEMA on Thursday that he was responsible for launching a substance called "Blue Lake," which is used for dying bodies of water and swimming pools, into the Brazilian waterfall.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

After being alerted to what happened, SEMA said that investigators found that there had been "no change in the water's physical parameters, such as color and other, and no trace of local fish mortality," according to The Washington Post.

The newspaper also reported that the party's hosts told SEMA that they were not aware a family member planned to use a chemical product in the waterfall.

Still, in Brazil, the act is considered an "environmental infraction," SEMA told PEOPLE in a statement translated from Portuguese.

The agency said that in Brazil it is against the law "to throw solid, liquid or gaseous waste or debris, oils or oily substances in disagreement with the requirements established in laws or normative acts."

Related Articles
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Nicki Minaj, Rita Moreno and Hilarie Burton
Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Abortion Stories to Help Women Feel Less Alone
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
California Fires
When Gender Reveals Are Dangerous: 7 Parties That Took a Tragic Turn
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
geoff paschel
Reality Stars Who've Faced Jail Time
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the "Black Mass" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline
Hilary Duff Instagram
Celebrities and Politicians Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine: See the Photos
Jack Osbourne Engaged to Aree Gearhart
The Celebrity Engagements of 2021
Andy Cohen, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker
Celebrities Who've Tested Positive for COVID in 2021
amber heard
Celebrity Babies Born in 2021
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Meghan King Goes Instagram Official with Joe Biden's Nephew Cuffe Biden Owens: 'Meet My Man'
All the Celebrity Couples Who've Called It Quits in 2021
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now