Founder of a Water Charity Dies in Accidental Drowning While on Vacation in the Bahamas

The founder of the South Carolina-based charity Water Mission, Molly Greene, died tragically this week while vacationing in the Bahamas with her family.

“No words can describe this heartbreaking loss for our family,” said Molly’s son George C. Greene IV, who is also the current president of the charity, in a statement on the organization’s website.

“Yesterday, Molly passed away in a tragic accident while on vacation with our family in the Bahamas,” George continued. “We mourn the loss to our family. We know that a larger global family mourns with us and celebrates her life, as she blessed so many around the world. We ask for your prayers and request privacy at this time.”

Molly founded Water Mission with her husband George in 1998 after being inspired to help Honduras in the wake of Hurricane Mitch. The couple previously operated an environmental engineering company and used that experience to bring water treatment systems to the Central American nation.

The charity, which also shared the news of Molly’s death on Twitter, has opened up its headquarters in Charleston to the public to come and “remember Molly’s impact,” according to the statement.

The Greene’s church also released a statement, encouraging its members to pray for the family and stating that Molly had drowned.

“Please pray for George Greene and family on the death of his wife Molly. Molly, Co-founder of Water Mission, died in an accidental drowning earlier today in the Bahamas,” the Wednesday statement, from the Diocese of South Carolina, said.

“Many in our Diocesan community know the Greenes,” the statement continued. “Many have participated in Walk for Water. No further information is available at this time, but we will send an update as soon as we know more.”

The Walk for Water is an event held by Water Mission to raise awareness of the global water crisis. According to the organization’s website, the event was “inspired by the burden that millions of women and children bear every day walking an average of 3.5 miles to collect water that’s not safe” and takes place in numerous cities across the country.