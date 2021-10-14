Watch William Shatner's Hilarious Reaction to Floating in Space: 'Oh Jesus'
Hours after becoming the oldest person to travel to space, Blue Origin shared a fun video documenting William Shatner's response to weightlessness
Although William Shatner experienced a wide range of emotions following his history-making space trip, not every moment was so heavy — literally.
A short video posted by Blue Origin on social media highlights Shatner's hilarious reaction to floating in space.
"Weightlessness. Oh, Jesus," Shatner remarks in the clip, as laughs break out from the rest of the four-person crew.
"No description can equal this," he later added. "Wow."
The Star Trek legend became the oldest person to ever travel to space on Wednesday, making the suborbital voyage on Blue Origin's New Shepard capsule.
He was joined by Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations; Chris Boshuizen, co-founder of Planet Labs; and Glen de Vries, co-founder of Medidata Solutions.
Minutes after taking his first steps back on Earth, a visibly emotional Shatner reflected on how the trip was unlike anything he could have imagined.
"I hope I never recover from this. I hope I can maintain what I feel now. I don't want to lose it. It's so, so much larger than me," he told Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, who founded Blue Origin. "It has to do with the enormity and the quickness and the rudeness of life and death."
"What I would love to do is communicate as much as possible the jeopardy, the moment you see the vulnerability of everything. It's so small. This air which is keeping us alive is thinner than your skin. It's a sliver. It's immeasurably small when you think in terms of the universe," he continued. "I am overwhelmed. I had no idea."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Expanding on his thoughts the following morning, Shatner said "everything else just stood still" when he was up in space, surrounded by a vast blackness.
"When I was there [in space], everything I thought might be clever to say [about the trip] went out the window," he said on the TODAY show Thursday.
"I was overwhelmed with the experience, with the sensation of looking at death and looking at life. It's become a cliché of how we need to take care of the planet, but it's so fragile," he continued. "I was struck so profoundly by it."