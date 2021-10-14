Watch William Shatner's Hilarious Reaction to Floating in Space: 'Oh Jesus'

Hours after becoming the oldest person to travel to space, Blue Origin shared a fun video documenting William Shatner's response to weightlessness

A short video posted by Blue Origin on social media highlights Shatner's hilarious reaction to floating in space.

"Weightlessness. Oh, Jesus," Shatner remarks in the clip, as laughs break out from the rest of the four-person crew.

"No description can equal this," he later added. "Wow."

The Star Trek legend became the oldest person to ever travel to space on Wednesday, making the suborbital voyage on Blue Origin's New Shepard capsule.

He was joined by Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations; Chris Boshuizen, co-founder of Planet Labs; and Glen de Vries, co-founder of Medidata Solutions.

Minutes after taking his first steps back on Earth, a visibly emotional Shatner reflected on how the trip was unlike anything he could have imagined.

Blue Origins vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers (L) looks on as Star Trek actor William Shatner waves during a media availability on the landing pad of Blue Origin’s New Shepard after they flew into space on October 13, 2021 near Van Horn, Texas. William Shatner | Credit: Mario Tama/Getty

"I hope I never recover from this. I hope I can maintain what I feel now. I don't want to lose it. It's so, so much larger than me," he told Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, who founded Blue Origin. "It has to do with the enormity and the quickness and the rudeness of life and death."

"What I would love to do is communicate as much as possible the jeopardy, the moment you see the vulnerability of everything. It's so small. This air which is keeping us alive is thinner than your skin. It's a sliver. It's immeasurably small when you think in terms of the universe," he continued. "I am overwhelmed. I had no idea."

Blue Origin Prepares to Launch William Shatner on New Shepard's 18th Mission (L-R) Chris Boshuizen, William Shatner, Audrey Powers and Glen de Vries | Credit: Blue Origin/UPI/Shutterstock

Expanding on his thoughts the following morning, Shatner said "everything else just stood still" when he was up in space, surrounded by a vast blackness.

"When I was there [in space], everything I thought might be clever to say [about the trip] went out the window," he said on the TODAY show Thursday.