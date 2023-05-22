Watch Trailer for NBC Docuseries 'LA Fire & Rescue': 'This Is Life or Death' (Exclusive)

LA Fire & Rescue, which showcases the real-life emergencies of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, premieres June 21 on NBC

By Staff Author
Published on May 22, 2023 12:00 PM

Life as a member of the Los Angeles County Fire Department can be dangerous, but it's all part of a day's work.

NBC's new docuseries LA Fire & Rescue, which is executive produced by Dick Wolf and premiers June 21, takes viewers inside the real calls, real rescues, and real heroes of the LACoFD — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer.

"This is life or death," one first responder says in the clip, pointing out that when time is of the essence "there is no room for error."

"Life is literally in our hands," another member of the LACoFD explains. "That's what we fight for. We fight for life."

The series documents the real drama members of the department face while serving the four million residents living in 59 cities across 2,3000 square miles in Los Angeles County.

"From helicopter mountain rescues and lifeguard beach SOS, to fireboats, hazmat units and California's raging wildfires, the department does it all," reads an official description of the show.

NBC Docuseries 'LA Fire and Rescue': 'This Is Life or Death'
LA Fire & Rescue. NBC

The series will feature a number of firehouses across the county, including Station 8, which is located off the Sunset Strip in Hollywood.

Among the firefighters who call this station home away from home is Trevor Williams, who was inspired to join after "growing up as a missionary in Africa and Haiti doing emergency relief work with his family," according to an official bio.

Then there's Station 16 (Watts), nicknamed "The Island of Misfit Toys" on account of its crew, Station 37 (Palmdale), where "their motto is 'Every Day's a Holiday' because each day is filled with unpredictable, nonstop calls," and Station 41 (Compton), which runs the most calls in the county.

One standout over at Station 101 in Claremont is Siene Freeman, a wife and mother of two who "never gave up on her lifelong dream" of becoming a female firefighter and paramedic. Over at Calabasas' Station 125 there's Anthony Alvarez, an openly bi-sexual advocate for LGBTQ rights in the fire department, and at Station 172 (Inglewood), viewers will get a chance to meet Captains Chris Davis and Kevin Grayson, veterans who fell in love while firefighting.

Then there's also the air operations crew known as the "Angles in the Sky," called on to respond to urgent cases in hard-to-reach locations, and the members of the L.A. County Fire Department Lifeguard Division, the largest professional lifeguard service in the world.

The docuseries will highlight all of the real-life heroes who "risk their lives in the name of service," often facing unpredictable dangers.

"It goes against every fiber in your body to go into a burning building. Should I risk my life?" one firefighter asks in the trailer.

But when it comes to being on the frontlines, there's only one possible response: "The answer is yes."

LA Fire & Rescue premieres on Wednesday, June 21 at 8pm ET/PT on NBC.

