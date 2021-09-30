Watch Michelle Obama's Call with Inspiration4 to Celebrate Dr. Sian Proctor's Space History

"You guys are representing what it means to be America," the former first lady tells Dr. Sian Proctor, the first Black woman to pilot a space mission

During Inspiration4's final preparations for their historic SpaceX mission, Dr. Sian Proctor received a sweet message from Michelle Obama — and PEOPLE is exclusively debuting video of the call above.

"Good afternoon, this is Michelle Obama calling for Dr. Proctor and the Inspiration4 crew. Am I on the right line?" she says in a clip from the finale of Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space, streaming on Netflix today.

"You are on the right line! Hi Mrs. Obama," says Proctor, smiling from ear to ear. "This is Sian Proctor."

"Oh my goodness, it's so good to hear your voice," says the former first lady, 57. "My goodness."

Obama made the call to congratulate Proctor, 51, on becoming the first Black woman to pilot a space mission, as well as the rest of Inspiration4 — including commander Jared Isaacman, 38, medical officer Hayley Arceneaux, 29, and mission specialist Chris Sembroski, 42 — on becoming the world's first all-civilian astronaut crew.

"I can't tell you how much it means to be able to join you guys on this call the day before this exciting mission," Obama says. "I can't imagine what's going through your minds."

inspiration 4 photo Inspiration4 crew | Credit: SpaceX

"Well I have my entire crew here right now with me, but I'm thinking about how I'm talking to you right now — and how amazing that is," Proctor replies.

"You are making history!" Obama tells her. "And I just want to thank all of you for your courage and your curiosity and your bravery. You have everything you need. You have each other. You guys are representing what it means to be America. It is all of us — showing courage, taking risks on behalf of everyone else. And you all are doing just that."

"I'm grateful to you all, I'm proud of you all, I wish you the very best," she adds. "I want you to be safe, and know that we'll be here praying for you all. So, thank you. Thank you for allowing me to spend this time with you."

Afterwards, Proctor says it was a "very nice conversation that will stay with me for the rest of my life."

Smiling in the background of the call is Isaacman, a billionaire who made his fortune with the payment processing company Shift4 Payments. He paid SpaceX an undisclosed fee for the Inspiration4's seats and designed the mission to raise $200 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proctor, a geology professor who was passed over as a NASA astronaut finalist in 2009, won her seat in a Shift4 Payments competition.

inspiration 4 crew The Inspiration4 crew in the Dragon's cupola | Credit: Inspiration4

After three eventful days in space — which included the crew's touching call with St. Jude cancer patients — the foursome's SpaceX Dragon capsule splashed down off the Florida coast on Sept. 18. Less than 24 hours later, Proctor opened up to PEOPLE about Obama's call in the crew's first interview since returning to the planet.

"I could say, 'Thank you. You're my hero,' and she was amazing," Proctor said. "I'm just so thankful that I got to share with my crew that moment."

"Representation matters," she added of her history-making role as pilot, which gives her the "opportunity to inspire women of color and girls of color" to shoot beyond the stars.

An artist who dedicated some of her time in space to painting, Proctor said she wanted to show women that they too can "pursue degrees in science, technology, engineering, arts and math — and combine it all together."