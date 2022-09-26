Watch Live: NASA's Planetary Defense Test Crashes Spacecraft into Asteroid 7 Million Miles from Earth

"This really is about asteroid deflection, not disruption," the mission leader, planetary scientist Nancy Chabot, says of the effort to change the course of a 525-ft. wide asteroid called Dimorphos

By People Staff
Published on September 26, 2022 05:37 PM

NASA is conducting a crash test roughly 7 million miles from Earth.

During the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) set for Monday, a spacecraft will collide with a 525-ft. wide asteroid called Dimorphos if all goes according to plan.

The crash, scheduled for 7:14 p.m. EDT, is going to be monitored on cameras and telescopes.

Watch the live feed of the test above.

The test is in preparation for a potential need in the future to defend the planet against asteroids and comets on a collision course with Earth.

"This really is about asteroid deflection, not disruption," Nancy Chabot, a planetary scientist and mission team leader at Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory, told the AP. "This isn't going to blow up the asteroid. It isn't going to put it into lots of pieces."

It'll take days before scientists understand if the asteroid actually changed its course after the planetary defense test, which reportedly costs $325 million.

Dimorphos, which orbits a parent asteroid called Didymos, is not a threat, NASA says.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows an illustration of NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft approaching the Dimorphos and Didymos asteroids
Photo by NASA/JOHNS HOPKINS APL/STEVE GRIBBEN HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

According to CBS News, there isn't an asteroid NASA knows to be larger than 459 feet across that has "significant chance" of hitting Earth in the next 100 years.

Still, the collision itself is being looked at as monumental in the "history of humankind," per NASA planetary defense officer Lindley Johnson.

"This demonstration is extremely important to our future here on the Earth and life on Earth," Johnson said, according to CBS News.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory is managing Dart, and the navigation of the spacecraft will reportedly be able to tell the smaller asteroid target from its larger sister asteroid before it makes impact. NASA says there's a less than 10% chance that Dart will miss its target, per the AP.

"This is stuff of science-fiction books and really corny episodes of 'StarTrek' from when I was a kid, and now it's real," NASA program scientist Tom Statler told the AP.

NASA is holding a 6 p.m. EDT briefing Monday, as well as a second at 8 p.m. after the impact.

Related Articles
This file artist's illustration obtained from NASA on November 4, 2021 shows the DART spacecraft from behind prior to impact at the Didymos binary system. - NASA on Monday will attempt a feat humanity has never before accomplished: deliberately smacking a spacecraft into an asteroid to slightly deflect its orbit, in a key test of our ability to stop cosmic objects from devastating life on Earth. (Photo by Handout / NASA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /NASA/Johns Hopkins APL'" -"
NASA Crashing Spacecraft into Asteroid for First Planetary Defense Test: 'Stuff of Science-Fiction Books'
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART
NASA Launches DART Mission to Collide with Asteroid: 'Turning Science Fiction into Science Fact'
Asteroid
NASA Will Test 'Planetary Defense' System by Shooting a Rocket at an Asteroid
Near-Earth asteroid
A Football Field-Sized Asteroid Will Soon Pass by Earth: Here's What You Need to Know
asteroid 7482
'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Twice the Size of Empire State Building to Fly by Earth
ben affleck
Straight Out of 'Armageddon' : NASA Tests Asteroid Impact Before Crashing Spacecraft Into One
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Dinosaurs with a meteor
Scientists May Have Found Pieces of the Asteroid That Caused the Extinction of the Dinosaurs: Report
Hilary Duff Instagram
Celebrities and Politicians Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine: See the Photos
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Kavachi, underwater volcano eruption
'Sharkcano,' Active Pacific Ocean Volcano Where Sharks Live in Acidic Water, Erupts: NASA
MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 29: Anne Heche poses for portrait at 3rd Annual Mammoth Film Festival Portrait Studio – Saturday on February 29, 2020 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Mammoth Media Institute)
Authorities Obtained Warrant to Test Anne Heche's Blood but Won't Be in a 'Hurry to Arrest': Legal Expert
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
wegmans
PEOPLE's 100 Companies That Care 2021: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Elizabeth Green, Single Mom ‘Who Lived for Her’ 4 Kids Killed in Idaho Crash: ‘Kind-Hearted Soul'
Single Mom 'Who Lived for Her' 4 Kids Killed in Idaho Crash: 'Loving, Kind-Hearted Soul'