Foot Found Washed Ashore a Year Ago Identified as Belonging to Woman Who Went Missing in 2018

A severed foot that washed ashore over a year ago, has led to the identification of a 68-year-old woman who went missing in 2018 from Washington State.

The Clallam County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook on Tuesday that a shoe containing a foot was found near the mouth of the Elwha River in Port Angeles, Washington in December of 2021.

The human foot was found in a woman's size 8 New Balance shoe, according to Fox News. But because the rest of the remains were not found it left authorities unable to determine age, ethnicity, height or weight.

Since then, they were unable to determine who it belonged to, but last year, the sheriff's office said they used crowdsource-funding to partner with a lab in Texas, which was able to find a DNA match that led to the identification of Jerilyn L. Smith.

In 2022, the Clallam County Sheriff's Office partnered with Othram to determine if advanced forensic DNA testing could help determine who the shoe and foot belonged to, according to a press release from DNASolves.com, a crowdfunding website that helps raise money to solve cases.

Othram and the sheriff's office contacted a family member who provided a DNA sample, which provided a match to Smith.

It's unclear how Smith died.

According to the original missing person's report, Smith and her husband went to bed on Jan. 6, 2018, in their Sequim, Washington, home, Fox 12 News in Washington State reported.

During the middle of the night, her husband moved to the couch and went to church the next morning without seeing Smith. When he returned, she was gone. Her car was found near the Elwha River Bridge, east of Port Angeles. Search and rescue dogs tracked her scene to the middle of the bridge directly over the river. Divers searched for the woman, but she was never found.

This is not the first time a foot has washed ashore near Washington State.

More than 20 feet have been discovered on the coasts of the Salish Sea around Washington and also British Columbia, Canada since 2007.

While their discoveries sparked fear of a serial killer, the feet likely were separated from people's bodies during the decomposition process and shoes ensured they floated to shore.