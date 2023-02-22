Foot Found Washed Ashore a Year Ago Identified as Belonging to Woman Who Went Missing in 2018

The Clallam County Sheriff's Office said a shoe containing a foot was found near the mouth of the Elwha River in Port Angeles, Washington in December 2021

By Melissa Montoya
Published on February 22, 2023 09:20 PM
Jerilyn L. Smith

A severed foot that washed ashore over a year ago, has led to the identification of a 68-year-old woman who went missing in 2018 from Washington State.

The Clallam County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook on Tuesday that a shoe containing a foot was found near the mouth of the Elwha River in Port Angeles, Washington in December of 2021.

The human foot was found in a woman's size 8 New Balance shoe, according to Fox News. But because the rest of the remains were not found it left authorities unable to determine age, ethnicity, height or weight.

Since then, they were unable to determine who it belonged to, but last year, the sheriff's office said they used crowdsource-funding to partner with a lab in Texas, which was able to find a DNA match that led to the identification of Jerilyn L. Smith.

In 2022, the Clallam County Sheriff's Office partnered with Othram to determine if advanced forensic DNA testing could help determine who the shoe and foot belonged to, according to a press release from DNASolves.com, a crowdfunding website that helps raise money to solve cases.

Othram and the sheriff's office contacted a family member who provided a DNA sample, which provided a match to Smith.

It's unclear how Smith died.

RELATED VIDEO: Woman Who Died 37 Years Ago After Being Found Unconscious on Ga. Highway Identified as Missing Mom of 4

According to the original missing person's report, Smith and her husband went to bed on Jan. 6, 2018, in their Sequim, Washington, home, Fox 12 News in Washington State reported.

During the middle of the night, her husband moved to the couch and went to church the next morning without seeing Smith. When he returned, she was gone. Her car was found near the Elwha River Bridge, east of Port Angeles. Search and rescue dogs tracked her scene to the middle of the bridge directly over the river. Divers searched for the woman, but she was never found.

This is not the first time a foot has washed ashore near Washington State.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

More than 20 feet have been discovered on the coasts of the Salish Sea around Washington and also British Columbia, Canada since 2007.

While their discoveries sparked fear of a serial killer, the feet likely were separated from people's bodies during the decomposition process and shoes ensured they floated to shore.

Related Articles
Golden State Killer's Murder Victims
Cold Cases Heat Up: How Advances in DNA Technology Are Helping to Bring Justice for Victims
Mary Anga Cowan
Woman Who Died 37 Years Ago After Being Found Unconscious on Ga. Highway Identified as Missing Mom of 4
Trappers in a St. Lucie County neighborhood pinned down an nearly 11-foot alligator, taped its mouth shut and hauled it away. The reptile is believed to be responsible for the death of an 85-year-old woman.
11-Foot Alligator Attacks and Kills Florida Woman, 85, Who Was Walking Her Dog
Woman, 74, Missing After Getting Separated from Family While Hunting Mushroom in Calif. Woods
Woman, 74, Missing After Getting Separated from Family While Mushroom Picking in Calif. Woods
Chicago skyline, Lake Michigan
Body Found on Shores of Lake Michigan in 1997 Identified as 26-Year-Old Chicago Woman
Kara Robinson
All About Kara Robinson, Whose Daring Escape from Captivity Led to Her Predator's Capture
Kyle Doan
Police Identify Boy, 5, Who Was Swept Away in Calif. Flood as He and His Mom Headed to School
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., in June 2015.
Officials Recovered Poems and Cash But Mystery Remains About Man Whose Foot Was Found in Yellowstone Hot Pool
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Skeletal Remains Found in 1988 Belonged to Teen Girl Who Vanished 50 Years Ago, Investigators Say
Credit: Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty — Jim Carrey Lists Sprawling Brentwood Estate for $28.9 Million
From Longtime to Listed! See Inside the Homes Stars Are Selling After Living There for Many Years
Angela Nicole Bradbury
Man Charged with Murder of Missing Iowa Woman After Her Skull Is Found in a Park
Ana Walshe missing woman
Everything to Know About the Search For Missing Cohasset Woman Ana Walshe
Patricia Barnes
Cigarette Butt from Site of Wash. Woman's 1995 Murder Helps Police Identify Suspect Decades Later
Shanan Lynn Read
3 Men Charged 16 Years After Woman's Body Was Found in Washington
Jennifer Matter, Minnesota woman accused in deaths of babies found in river
2 Babies Were Found Dead in the Mississippi River 4 Years Apart — Police Say Mom Put Them There
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex