Wash. Student, 16, Dies After Getting Impaled Through Eye During P.E. Class: 'Tragic Accident'

A candlelight vigil for Brayden Bahme will be held at 6 p.m on Monday at Crunk's Field in Cheney, according to a statement from Cheney High School

By
Published on May 1, 2023 11:58 AM
In Memory of Brayden Bahme
Brayden Bahme. Photo: GoFundMe

A high school student died in Washington after he was seriously injured at school last week.

Cheney Public Schools superintendent Ben Ferney said sophomore Brayden Bahme was attending his fourth-period physical education class on Thursday when the devastating incident occurred, according to NBC affiliate KHQ-TV and CBS affiliate KREM.

As a result of the "tragic accident," Bahme was "severely injured," the school official wrote in the letter, The Spokesman-Review reported.

Cheney Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said the student was running when he fell into a goal post and was impaled through the eye, per KREM's report.

First responders learned that the boy was injured and unconscious just before 2 p.m., according to radio station KXLY.

Bahme was transported to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, where he later died, The Spokesman-Review reported.

"It's with a heavy heart that we have to say goodbye to Brayden," read a message on a GoFundMe page launched to help with the teen's burial arrangements and the family's "immediate needs."

Cheney Public Schools and local fire officials did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a statement to families, Cheney Public Schools applauded the efforts of those who attempted to save Bahme's life, as well as those who stepped for emotional support, according to KXLY.

"We are extremely grateful for first responders, YES Officers, nurses, teachers, counselors, staff, and administrative team as they acted quickly to render assistance to Brayden and offer support to students and staff closest to the situation," the statement said, per the outlet.

A candlelight vigil will be held at 6 p.m on Monday at Crunk's Field in Cheney, according to a statement from Cheney High School confirming the sophomore's death.

On Monday, everyone at Cheney High School is "encouraged to wear blue" to celebrate Bahme's life. "This is a trying time for all, especially for Brayden's family and close friends," the school wrote.

Those attending Monday's vigil are encouraged to "bring a fishing item" that can be placed at a memorial on-site, according to the high school, which said Bahme "loved to fish."

Bahme's family will eventually donate the items to a youth fishing organization in Brayden's name, the school added. Any remaining funds from the family's GoFundMe Campaign will also go toward a youth fishing program in his honor.

