Wash. High School Gives Band Students Individual Bubbles to Curb COVID Spread in Viral Photo

Students at Wenatchee High School in Washington held a recent band practice while inside green bubbles to protect against coronavirus infection

Class is looking much different for high school students in 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Wenatchee World, students at Wenatchee High School in Washington returned to in-person learning on Jan. 26. The school also restarted band rehearsals, and pictures from the lessons that showed individual students practicing inside green tents as a means of protecting against COVID-19 went viral on social media.

While most students seemed to fit into the tents without a problem, a photo of the band's tuba player showed him having some trouble squeezing inside.

The photos of the school's unique solution drew plenty of attention on social media platforms like Twitter.

One user compared the set-up to the 1984 mockumentary classic This Is Spinal Tap, joking that the film's fictional band was "simply ahead of their time" when they took to the stage in personal "bubbles."

Another expressed concern for trombone players, and included a humorous GIF from an episode of The Simpsons featuring Bart using his trombone slide to knock over his classmates.

"Glad they sealed away the band kids for our safety," another user joked.

The high school is reportedly on a split morning and afternoon schedule from Tuesday through Friday, with Monday dedicated to virtual classes.

So far, students and staff seem excited about the return to school, despite the risks.

"I think that has been critical, in my mind, because you have now four days a week where they are seeing a teacher and interacting with some friends," Wenatchee Principal Eric Anderson told the Wenatchee World. "Granted they only have five minutes between class periods, so they don't have a ton of time to chat."

"Some kids will get here early so they have time to talk to their friends," he added.

Since January, coronavirus cases and deaths have been dropping across the country. On Wednesday, there were 70,768 newly reported cases of COVID-19 infections in the U.S., according to a New York Times database. That represents a 35 percent drop from the previous two weeks. In Washington state, there were 862 new cases of coronavirus reported on Wednesday.

Despite the recent drop in cases and deaths, the U.S. surpassed 500,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Feb. 22, according to Johns Hopkins University.