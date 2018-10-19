Good News! You Can Expect Warmer Temperatures Across Most of the United States This Winter

Put away your parkas: this winter looks to be warmer than usual!

The National Weather Service released a three-month forecast on Thursday, in which they predicted that many states across the United States will experience a milder weather in the upcoming months.

Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana have the highest chance of experiencing above-average temperatures from December to February, with the likelihood decreasing as you move eastward.

While the majority of the East Coast should expect normal winter weather, New England, New York and Northern Pennsylvania will also likely experience warmer temperatures.

No states are projected to experience unusually cold weather this winter.

In a report issued on the same day, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center confirmed that the northern and western portions of the country would likely experience above-average temperatures. They went on to clarify that while the temperatures may be generally milder, “periods of cold temperatures and snowfall are still likely to occur.”

RELATED: Winter Weather Arrives Early as Several States Face Snow & Unseasonably Low Temperatures

The NOAA also predicted that El Nino “has a 70 to 75 percent chance of developing,” which could lead to plenty of wet weather.

“We expect El Nino to be in place in late fall to early winter,” Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, said in a press release. “Although a weak El Nino is expected, it may still influence the winter season by bringing wetter conditions across the southern United States, and warmer, drier conditions to parts of the North.”

Northern Florida and southern Georgia are most likely to experience wetter-than-average weather, while “drought conditions are likely to persist across portions of the Southwest” and Southern California.

RELATED VIDEO: Cruise Ship Battered by Rough Waters Due to Hurricane Michael

Milder temperatures aside, portions of the country have already experienced their first snow!

Montana received snow on Oct. 14, while Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska and Colorado saw snow the following day.