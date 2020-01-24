Warehouse Explosion Rocks Houston: 'Knocked Us All Out of Our Bed'

Emergency crews responded to a large explosion in Houston on Friday morning.

Reports of the explosion came at about 4:20 a.m. local time, with police shutting down nearby streets, and hazmat teams soon arriving on the scene, though air quality was determined not to be dangerous.

“No significant problems with air quality in the area surrounding the industrial site explosion in northwest part of the city, according to @FireChiefofHFD: Propylene dissipates into the air,” the official Twitter account for the Texas city wrote at 8:34 a.m.

The explosion scattered debris and wreckage to areas surrounding the building, and smoke trails streamed into the sky, according to KXAS. The Houston Fire Department said that one person was taken to the hospital.

One resident told KPRC that the explosion was so strong that it “knocked us all out of our bed.”

“It busted out every window in our house. It busted everybody’s garage door in around here … and closer toward the explosion over here, it busted people’s roofs in and walls in, and we don’t know what it is,” the local told the outlet.

This is still an active scene. Avoid the area. No evacuation order given at this time. We will advise of the possible cause of the explosion as soon as we have concrete info. @HoustonFire HazMat team is on scene and monitoring. https://t.co/OUkT1T934I — Chief Samuel Peña (@FireChiefofHFD) January 24, 2020

Polypropylene, which is used in making plastics, was released but dissipated in the air, according to KHOU, and authorities were working to shut off the valves that were expelling the polymer.

Another resident told KPRC that her “whole house is ruined.”

“The whole ceiling crashed down on all of us. We were all trapped in there and a nice family came and helped us out,” she said. “It’s trashed; it’s just trashed.”

It’s not immediately clear what caused the explosion, and no one was initially made to evacuate.

Explosion in NW Houston…radar picked up a return near the location at the same time #houwx #hounews pic.twitter.com/Sk8kqztPbo — Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) January 24, 2020

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted on Friday morning that he was made aware of the incident. He urged his followers to “please stay away from the area so emergency responders can secure & help people from surrounding neighborhoods.”

Jeff Linder, a meteorologist with the Harris County Flood Control District, tweeted shortly after the explosion that the rattling was gauged by radars of the area.

“Explosion in NW Houston…radar picked up a return near the location at the same time,” wrote Linder, sharing an image of the radar scan.

Nearby schools took precautions on Friday morning, announcing that some would be either closed or keeping its students indoors while the situation is handled.