Walter Cole, Known as World's Oldest Drag Performer Darcelle XV, Dead at 92

"I'm an entertainer with a capitol E," Walter Cole, who dazzled audiences in Portland for over 50 years as Darcelle XV, once said

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 30, 2023 11:42 AM
Darcelle XV aka Walter Cole
Darcelle XV. Photo: Sarah Mirk/Flickr

Walter Cole, who dazzled audiences in Portland for over 50 years as Darcelle XV, earning the distinction of being the world's oldest drag performer, has died. He was 92.

Cole, who was also an Army veteran and champion of the LGBTQ community, died on March 23 at a hospital in his hometown, reported The New York Times. He died of natural causes, according to a tribute from Darcelle XV Showplace, the nightclub he opened in 1967, which will continue to hold performances as "per Darcelle's wishes."

"The family of Darcelle XV along with her cast and crew are heartbroken," read their statement. "We ask for privacy and patience as everyone processes and grieves in their own way and at their own pace."

Cole was born in Portland in 1930, and spent his childhood as a shy boy who was bullied by his classmates at school, according to his club's website.

One year before he was drafted, he married his high school sweetheart, reported The New York Times.

After being discharged in the 1950s, he lived a "conventional" life back home with his wife and two children, per the club. Using funds he received from the military, he was able to buy a coffeehouse, a business that later expanded to include a jazz club.

Around this same time, Cole met Roxy LeRoy Neuhardt, who had once worked in Las Vegas as a dancer, and the pair fell in love, keeping their relationship a secret, according to The Oregonian.

Life changed dramatically for Cole after 1967, when he purchased the Demas Tavern, which would eventually become Darcelle XV Showplace in 1974.

Cole performed in drag for the first time when he was 37, and by 1969, he had developed his "alter ego" and came out as gay, leaving his wife and moving in with Neuhardt, per the club's website. Although their marriage was over, they never divorced, according to The Oregonian.

"If I hadn't admitted who I was, I'd probably be dead now," he told the newspaper back in 2010.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The idea for Darcelle came from a dancer Neuhardt had once worked with, according to The Oregonian.

"When I was working in Las Vegas (in 1959), I danced with a French woman on stage named Denise Darcel," Neuhardt said in 1989, per the newspaper. "Walter needed a name, and I thought Darcelle was a sexy name. He used the name, it worked, and he hasn't changed it since."

According to The New York Times, the numbers were added back in the 1970s, after Darcelle was crowned the 15th "Empress" of Oregon's Imperial Sovereign Rose Court, an LGBTQ organization.

"I'm an entertainer with a capital E," Cole previously said, per the Associated Press. "Darcelle is a character — like in a play — and I work very hard at her."

Darcelle was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest drag performer in 2016. Two years later, Cole's home and his nightclub were added to the National Register of Historic Places for their significance to the LGBTQ community.

"Darcelle was known to say she hoped she'd die onstage and simply dissolve into glitter," Susan Stanley, who wrote what's considered to be Darcelle's first profile, said in the Willamette Week following Cole's death, per the Times.

"Darcelle carved out an unforgettable chapter in Portland's history, and will forever be remembered as a legendary entertainer who graced our city with a generosity of spirit & pioneering courage," U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden wrote on social media in another tribute.

Cole was preceded in death by Nehardt, who died in 2017, the newspaper reported. He is survived by his wife, son Walter Jr. — the bar manager of Darcelle XV Showplace — as well as daughter Maridee Woodson, two granddaughters and two great-grandchildren.

Related Articles
Rupert Murdoch with his sons Lachlan Murdoch (L) and James Murdoch (R) arrives at St Bride's Church for a service to celebrate his marriage to Jerry Hall on March 5, 2016 in London, England
The Murdoch Family: All About the Real-Life People Who Inspired 'Succession'
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (R) poses with Battersea Ambassador, Paul OGrady during her visit to Battersea Brand Hatch Centre
British Comedian and TV Star Paul O'Grady, Known as Lily Savage, Dead at 67
Donations to this fund will go directly to the family of Ethan Herndon and his baby daughter Riley Herndon who lost their lives on March 24th when a tornado destroyed their home in Wren, Mississippi.
Mississippi Dad and Daughter, 1, Killed After Tornado Destroyed Home, Family Hospitalized: 'Shattered'
Tony Bennett and family Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet To Come, New York, USA - 15 Sep 2016
Tony Bennett's 4 Children: Everything to Know
'What You Won't Do For Love' Singer Bobby Caldwell Dead at 71
'What You Won't Do For Love' Singer Bobby Caldwell Dead at 71
SAG After Party studio
Lorenzo 'Lo' Jelks, Atlanta's First Black TV Reporter, Dead at 83
Walter Mirisch The 57th Annual ACE Eddie Awards
'Some Like It Hot' and 'West Side Story' Producer Walter Mirisch Dead at 101
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions Pasadena Civic Auditorium" -- Pictured: Grace Vanderwaal -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 24: Japanese dancer Kenichi Ebina performs at The Greek Theatre on October 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Golden/Getty Images); AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Live Finale Results" Episode 1224 -- Pictured: Darci Lynne -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
'America's Got Talent' Winners: Where Are They Now?
Marlon Brando; Solange Podell
Marlon Brando's 'Rare' Breakup Letter to French Dancer to Be Auctioned: 'I Wish Not to Humiliate'
First Look at Rehearsals for Upcoming Broadway Revival of Bob Fosse's Dancin'. credited to Julieta Cervantes
See an Exclusive First Look at Rehearsals for Upcoming Broadway Revival of 'Bob Fosse's Dancin''
The Williams Brothers, from left: Bob Williams, Dick Williams, Andy Williams, Don Williams, 1945
Don Williams, The Williams Brothers' Last Surviving Member, Dead at 100
Dale McCormick, N.Y. Dad, 48, Dies Trying to Save Son from Drowning While on Vacation in Florida: ‘Hearts Are Broken’
N.Y. Dad, 48, Dies Trying to Save Kids from Drowning While on Vacation in Florida: 'Hearts Are Broken'
Baldwin, N.Y.: Congressman-elect George Devolder Santos joined the newly elected GOP members of the Senate and Congress during a press conference on November. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York.
Fact-Checking the George Santos Claims: From Goldman Sachs Employee to College 'Volleyball Star'
Terry Bradshaw and his family at his Hollywood Star
Terry Bradshaw's 3 Daughters: Everything to Know
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: Blake Hounshell, Managing Editor, Washington and Politics, POLITICO speaks onstage during the 2021 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 2 at Sheraton New York on September 21, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)
'New York Times' Journalist Blake Hounshell Dead at 44 After 'Battle with Depression' Says Family
Novelist Claims Her Death by Suicide 2 Years Ago Was Fake
Romance Writer's Husband Says It Was His Idea to Fake Her Death: 'I'll Take 100 Percent of the Blame'