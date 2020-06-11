The practice faced criticism from those who said it was discriminatory against Black customers

Walmart Will No Longer Keep Multicultural Hair and Beauty Products in Locked Cases

Walmart will no longer keep multicultural hair and beauty products in locked cases following criticism that the practice is discriminatory against Black customers.

The retail giant confirmed that the process of keeping certain products under lock and key, which it said was to keep shoplifters at bay, has been discontinued following concerns raised by customers.

“We’re sensitive to the issue and understand the concerns raised by our customers and members of the community and have made the decision to discontinue placing multicultural hair care and beauty products — a practice in place in about a dozen of our 4,700 stores nationwide — in locked cases,” a spokesperson told CBS affiliate KCNC.

The spokesperson added that Walmart “does not tolerate discrimination of any kind,” and typically uses cases for products like electronics, automotive and cosmetics to deter shoplifters.

The issue recently picked up steam thanks to a viral tweet in which a user shared two photos side-by-side: one of hair products from brands like Garnier and Suave sitting unprotected on Walmart shelves, and the second of Black haircare products locked behind glass.

“It’s more than just the police,” the user wrote.

Customer Lauren Epps told KCNC she felt as though having her beauty and hair products locked up meant that the store deemed Black people untrustworthy.

“The message is clear: We don’t trust you,” she said. “And it’s for what? Shampoo? There are bigger things that are happening in the world than people wanting to wash and cleanse their hair.”

Customer Judah Bell agreed, telling NBC News the process of having to ask an associate to unlock the products was “humiliating.”

A spokesperson for Walmart, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, told the outlet that certain products are locked up based on theft data, which varies by market.

"It's hard for a customer to dispute that but predominantly African American people are buying those products, so the assumption is we're thieves," Bell told NBC News, adding that she was not presented with the data Walmart mentioned. "I try not to shop anywhere where I'm assumed to be a thief."

Walmart — which is not the only retailer to have such practices — told the outlet that it's "sensitive to the issue and understands the concerns."