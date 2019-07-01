Image zoom Getty

A Walmart in Texas has banned an unidentified woman from their store after she refused to pay full price for a cake that she ate half of before even making it to the register.

On June 25, Wichita Falls Police received a call just after 8 p.m. concerning a woman who had allegedly eaten half a cake as she walked around the store, the department’s spokesperson, Officer Jeff Hughes, told the Wichita Falls Times Record News.

But when the woman finally got to the register, she refused to pay for the missing portion, essentially asking the cashier to give her half-off the original price despite the other half already being devoured by her, according to My9NJ.

When officers arrived, the woman was allegedly forced to pay for the whole cake and was banned from the store after she attempted to get a discount.

Walmart did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about the incident.

As the news station notes, this isn’t the only food-related incident to occur at a Walmart over the last few months. Back in January, another woman from Wichita Falls was banned from a Walmart store after she drank wine from a Pringles can and then spent the several hours riding around the store’s parking lot using an electric scooter.

Officers were called in response to that woman as well, and eventually found her at a nearby restaurant when they arrived, according to USA Today. That’s when they informed her she was banned from returning to the store.

In another incident at a Texas Walmart in May, YouTube stars Lauren Love and her partner, Joel Ashley, pretended to fire the employees of a Richmond area Walmart.

In the since-deleted video, titled “CEO Firing People Prank IN THE HOOD (GONE WRONG),” Love puts on a wig and business attire and carries a clipboard as she informs employees that she is the “CEO of this Walmart.”

“I’m in charge today, so I’m firing you. You’re working horrible, you’re moving slow,” she tells one man, who repeatedly tries to explain that he is just doing as he was told as Love demands his badge and vest.

Love eventually removes the man’s clip from his vest before telling him, “I’m just kidding, it’s a prank… You’re doing a great job.”

Walmart later said in a statement to PEOPLE that Love has been banned from their stores.

“This prank is offensive and the people responsible are no longer welcome in our stores. We’ve taken actions on behalf of our associates, including asking YouTube to remove the video and calling their attention to the bullying nature of this hoax,” the statement read. “Our associates work hard every day to serve our customers. They do a fantastic job, deserve better than being subjected to such disrespect, and will continue to have our full support.”