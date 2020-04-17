Walgreens' Frontline Hero Discount Day Gives Up to 30 Percent Off for All First Responders

Image zoom Mario Tama/Getty

Walgreens will be honoring all first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic with its Frontline Heroes Discount Day, the drugstore chain announced on Thursday.

To show their appreciation for all medical personnel, first responders and police fighting COVID-19, Walgreens said it will be offering 30 percent off regularly priced store brand items and 20 percent off regularly priced national brand items in-store on April 25.

“At Walgreens, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, paramedics, police officers, firefighters, and other health care and frontline professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities,” Richard Ashworth, Walgreens’ president, said in the press release.

“We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing work they continue to perform during these extraordinary times and hope that this serves as a small token of our appreciation for their ongoing service,” Ashworth added.

Frontline workers who wish to receive the one-day discount can present their employment badge or identification, as well as their Balance Rewards card, upon paying at any Walgreens store in the country, according to the press release.

While many items apply to the discount, Walgreens noted that there are some that do not.

This select list includes alcohol, dairy, tobacco, stamps, gift cards, newspapers, magazines, money orders/transfers, transportation passes, lottery tickets, charitable donations, pseudoephedrine or ephedrine products, clinic services, prescriptions and pharmacy items or services, according to the press release.

Depending on the demand and quantity of some items, a discount may not be applicable at purchase.

Other store deals, including “Buy 1, Get 1 Free,” “Buy 1, Get 1 50 Percent Off,” and “Buy 2, Get 3rd Free,” cannot be combined with the discount. Bulk orders, back-ordered items and out-of-stock items also are not available to purchase with the discount.

With the announcement of Frontline Heroes Discount Day, Walgreens joins dozens of other businesses who have been offering discounts and deals to frontline workers and first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurants and eateries, such as Taco Bell, Starbucks, Tropical Smoothie Café and Krispy Kreme, have announced food and drink giveaways or discounts. Meanwhile, other businesses, including the Four Seasons Hotel in Manhattan and JetBlue airlines, have been offering free stays and flights for first responders.

As of Friday, there have been at least 673,096 cases and 30,809 deaths attributed to coronavirus in the United States, according to the New York Times.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.