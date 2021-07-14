Philip Kreycik has been missing since Saturday after he told his wife he was leaving for an hour-long run in California's Bay Area

Hundreds of Volunteers Are Searching for Calif. Dad Who Went Missing on Run: 'We're Hopeful'

A community in California is coming together to look for a 37-year-old father who went missing this weekend.

According to KPIX, more than 200 people are helping to search for Phillip Kreycik, who hasn't been seen since he left for what was supposed to be an hour-long run on Saturday at Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park in East Bay.

"Hopefully, we'll find a father so he can go home to his children," hiker Marsha Hurd told the outlet.

Kreycik's wife reported him missing that afternoon, and authorities found his wallet and phone in his car.

A Facebook group has been started to help organize volunteers and has more than 3,500 members as of Tuesday afternoon.

"I know many of us are trail runners, but this is not about covering the most miles - this is about hiking, stopping, calling, and listening," a post on the page reads.

"Call out his name and listen. Look down the creeks and ravines and anywhere you, as a trail runner, could see yourself falling," it continued. "Hiking poles are also helpful for those steep edges. This is a VERY HILLY area!!"

According to KGO-TV, search groups have been using drones, aircraft, and off-road vehicles during their efforts to find Kreycik. Lt. Erik Silacci of the Pleasanton Police Department said dogs had picked up a scent on the first day of the search but lost it a short distance later.

But Kreycik's search party isn't giving up hope.

"The man is very resourceful and very athletic and we're hopeful it was just an injury and we can get to him, we just haven't found that spot yet," Cynthia Selinger told the news station.

"From one father to another, we both have small kids, two kids," added search party member Suraj Ephirajan. "I can only imagine, he said the same thing I was thinking, if we were lost we would want a search party out here."