Volcano Erupts in Iceland Near Capital Following Series of Earthquakes

The colorful "fissure eruption" near the site of last year's volcanic activity is currently not impacting air travel, but it is drawing curious onlookers

By
Published on August 4, 2022 11:04 AM
Lava erupts and flows at the scene of the newly erupted volcano at Grindavik, Iceland on August 3, 2022. - A volcano erupted on August 3, 2022 in Iceland in a fissure near Reykjavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said as lava could be seen spewing out of the ground in live images on local media. The eruption was some 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Reykjavik, near the site of the Mount Fagradalsfjall volcano that erupted for six months in March-September 2021, mesmerising tourists and spectators who flocked to the scene.
Photo: JEREMIE RICHARD/AFP via Getty

After days of earthquakes in the area, a volcano erupted near Iceland's main airport Wednesday, but it is currently not a threat to air travel, according to officials.

Lava began flowing around 1:18 p.m. local time from a ground fissure near the town of Grindavik on the Reykjanes peninsula, in the southwest part of the country, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

"The eruption follows intense seismic activity over the past few days. It is considered to be relatively small and due to its location, there is low threat to populated areas or critical infrastructure," according to the Foreign Ministry.

The volcano is close to Iceland's Keflavik Airport, according to The Washington Post, but the Foreign Ministry said there have been no disruptions to flights inbound or outbound, and "international flight corridors remain open."

In addition, the eruption is near the Fagradalsfjall mountain, about 20 miles southwest of the capital Reykjavik, and the site of an eruption last year, according to Iceland officials.

Last March, the volcanic eruption lasted six months, the Foreign Ministry said.

People look at the lava erupting and flowing at the scene of the newly erupted volcano at Grindavik, Iceland on August 3, 2022. - A volcano erupted on August 3, 2022 in Iceland in a fissure near Reykjavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said as lava could be seen spewing out of the ground in live images on local media. The eruption was some 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Reykjavik, near the site of the Mount Fagradalsfjall volcano that erupted for six months in March-September 2021, mesmerising tourists and spectators who flocked to the scene.
JEREMIE RICHARD/AFP via Getty

The colorful scene is drawing curious onlookers and drones, despite authorities warning against visiting the site of the eruption.

"I just made it to the volcano … my mind is completely blown, it's crazy," an onlooker told the Associated Press. "The last thing that I would have imagined this morning when I woke up would be to be standing and looking at this … it is so beautiful."

Authorities, meanwhile, say they are monitoring the situation.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"We've been expecting an eruption somewhere in this area since the series of earthquakes started last weekend. What we know so far is that the eruption does not pose any risk to populated areas or critical infrastructure. We will of course continue to monitor the situation closely and now we also benefit from the experience gained from last year's eruption," Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir said in a statement.

The eruption is classified as a fissure eruption and "does not usually result in large explosions or significant production of ash dispersed into the stratosphere," the Foreign Ministry said.

Iceland is known as a volcanic "hot spot," with eruptions averaging every four to five years, according to the AP.

In 2010, the Eyjafjallajokull volcano disrupted air travel between Europe and North America, due to concerns of ash impacting jet engines, grounding 100,000 flights and stranding millions of passengers.

Related Articles
This September 29, 2021, image courtesy of the US Geological Survey (USGS) shows the continuing eruption of Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again, Less Than a Year After Last Activity
Reykjavik
Volcano Erupts Near Iceland's Capital Reykjavik Following Weeks of Unprecedented Earthquakes
Mount Fagradalsfjall Erupts In Iceland
See the Breathtaking Photos of Iceland Volcano That's Erupting for First Time in 6,000 Years
Image
See Crazy Footage of Iceland's Extremely Active Lava Fields (VIDEO)
Hawaii Volcano - 17 May 2018
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Summit Erupts, Shooting Cloud of Volcanic Ash and Smoke Into the Sky
Taal Volcano in central island of Luzon and is the country's second most active volcano boomed to life on Sunday, spilling volcanic ash
Thousands of 'Panicking' Residents Flee as Philippines Volcano Spews Lava and Ash Near Manila
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts Forcing Evacuations
People Are Putting Their Lives at Risk by Taking Hot Lava Selfies Near Kilauea Volcano, Police Warn
Matthew Morrison and family at The Mauna Lani in Hawaii
Want to Spot a Celeb on Vacation? Here's Where to Book a Room
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit a Fish Fry – a quintessentially Bahamian culinary gathering place which is found on every island in The Bahamas on March 26, 2022 in Great Abaco, Bahamas.
Every Must-See Moment from Kate Middleton and Prince William's 2022 Caribbean Tour
Kavachi, underwater volcano eruption
'Sharkcano,' Active Pacific Ocean Volcano Where Sharks Live in Acidic Water, Erupts: NASA
Mt. Semaru
At Least 22 Dead, Including 13-Year-Old Boy, and Dozens Missing After Volcano Erupts in Indonesia
JUSTIFIED, Timothy Olyphant in 'The Bird Has Flown'
'Justified' Revival Series Halts Filming After a Shooting Occurs Near Set: Report
This photograph taken on June 22, 2022 and received as a courtesy of the Afghan government-run Bakhtar News Agency shows soldiers and Afghan Red Crescent Society officials near a helicopter at an earthquake hit area in Afghanistan's Gayan district
Afghanistan Earthquake Kills 1,000 People and Injures at Least 1,500 Others Near Pakistan
Image
AirAsia Plane with 162 Onboard Missing in Indonesia
wegmans
PEOPLE's 100 Companies That Care 2021: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Afghanistan Veterans Max Donahue and Don Jones
Hope, Relief and Anger at the End of the Longest War: What Afghanistan Vets and Gold Star Families Have to Say