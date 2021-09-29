Va. Soccer Team Mourns Death of 12-Year-Old Member Who Died After Battling 'Terrible Infection'

Two weeks before her death, Kaylin Hart "was taken to the doctor with what appeared to be a virus, [but] it quickly turned into much more," according to a local business that helped with fundraising

A Virginia community is mourning the death of Kaylin Hart, a 12-year-old girl who died after a two-week battle with an infection.

Kaylin, a member of the Culpeper Soccer Club, unexpectedly died on Sunday, according to local outlet Inside Nova.

"She fought against a terrible infection with all her heart for two weeks, and we celebrate her courage," the team wrote in a message on a GoFundMe they organized to help Kaylin's family with medical and funeral expenses.

According to a Facebook post from a local store that helped raise money for her medical treatment, life "changed forever" for Kaylin's family on Sept. 14, when "she was taken to the doctor with what appeared to be a virus, [but] it quickly turned into much more."

kaylin hart Kaylin Hart | Credit: Go Fund Me

"What started as Para flu, went into pneumonia," the store explained. "With her immune system already weakened she was then diagnosed with MRSA, which attacked different areas of her body."

"In this short time, she has endured way too much for anybody, much less a 12-year-old girl," the store continued, noting that at the time she was "on life support in [the] ICU fighting for her life."

The post was shared three days before Kailyn's death.

Kailyn was remembered by her teammates as a lover of "soccer, arts and crafts" who also enjoyed "taking care of her younger sisters."

"We will forever be so proud of you, and you will always be with us," they wrote. "Kaylin was 12 years old, and she played the game with a quiet determination that inspired her teammates and coaches."

"We ask our CSC family, and our extended soccer family, to help in any way that you can. This unexpected tragedy has caused an incredible financial strain on the family after so many days of intensive care for Kaylin, and we sincerely hope you will share this page and donate if you are able," they wrote on the fundraising page, which raised $10,000 in 24 hours.

Kailyn's parents also mourned their daughter's death in a series of emotional messages.



"My heart is shattered, I can't find the words," her mother wrote on Facebook. "I would give anything to be able to hold you again."



"I'm so grateful for the time we had with you," she continued. "Rest easy my angel. Mommy loves you to the moon & stars. Until we meet again."



Added her father in a separate message," We love you Kaylin Hart and we will miss you so so much. You were the love of our lives and we hope you are at peace now."