Virginia Police Department's Epic Lip-Sync Video on Their Lunch Break Gets Millions of Views  

Call the police and the fireman!

On Monday, the Norfolk Police Department joined in on the viral lip-sync challenge going on between police departments around the country, releasing a video featuring about 40 officers showing off their best dance moves during an epic routine to Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson’s hit 2014 song “Uptown Funk.”

Although the video beings modestly, with just six uniform-clad officers strutting their stuff down a hallway, as time goes on, more and more officers get in on the fun, amping up the hilarity as they go.

At one point, a group of officers hiding in an office area even pop up while holding miniature traffic cones and pretending to play them like musical instruments!

Norfolk Police Department

Towards the end of the video, the spirited group end up outside the police station, where they’re joined by even more members of the department in an spectacular finale that includes officers dancing on vehicles, a dramatic lift, and one very peaceful baby!

“YOUR WAIT IS OVER!!!!” the video was enthusiastically captioned on Facebook. “The Norfolk Police Department was challenged by the Corinth Police Department, Texas to a #lipsync battle and we gladly accepted. As you can see we all had a great time filming the video, which we have to point out was done in #onetake!”

“Thanks for watching!!!!” the message concluded.

As of Friday, the video has been viewed over 47 million times on Facebook.

Corporal William Pickering, a spokesperson for the Norfolk police department, told the Virginian-Pilot, that he was “at a loss for words” regarding the massive success of the video.

“I’m just so glad people are enjoying it,” he continued.

After being challenged by the Corinth Police Department in Texas, over the course of one week, Pickering and his coworkers in the public information office came up with the video’s choreography and enlisted various members of the force to participate in the video — although even they were surprised with how many people gave up their lunch break on Monday to film the video.

“We wanted to show the community our primary objective is to protect and serve the community, but we’re not robots,” he added. “We share a lot of the same interests the community has.”

The viral challenge began on June 19, after Texas’ Bexar County Sheriff’s Office shared a video of one of their deputies lip-syncing along to “Fuiste Mala” by the Kumbia Kings while sitting in his patrol car, according to Fox News.

Five days later, the San Antonio Police Department uploaded their own video, showcasing one of their officers

lip-syncing to ‘NSYNC classic “Bye Bye Bye.” Introducing the competitive aspect, they then challenged the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to a lip-sync battle.

Since then, the popularity of the challenge as grown as police departments across the country have tried to one-up each other to create increasingly dramatic videos.