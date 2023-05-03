Va. Officer Making Traffic Stop 'Glad to Be Alive' After Barely Avoiding Out-of-Control Car — See Video

"There's so many little decisions that were made based on his training and experience that likely saved his life," police said of the officer

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 3, 2023 05:31 PM

A police officer in Virginia had a close call on Monday, narrowly missing a disastrous crash on the highway.

The incident, which was captured on dashcam video, showed an officer conducting a "routine traffic stop" on Fairfax County Parkway, police said in a statement.

At the start of the video, the police officer had already pulled over a gray BMW 750 Series that had been traveling 73 mph, well above the posted speed limit, on the shoulder of the highway, police said during a press conference. While the officer was "having a conservation with the driver" on the passenger side, an out-of-control black BMW M3 traveling "at an extraordinary speed" came towards him from the other side of the road.

"It was traveling well over 120 mph," police said during the press conference, noting that "the vehicle lost control because cars can't go that fast on the highway."

Fortunately, because of his decision to approach the stopped car from the passenger side, the officer was able to get out of the way in time.

"The BMW spun around, crossed the median, striking the community member's vehicle then [the] officer's vehicle," police said in a press release.

"It's just miraculous that we're not talking under different circumstances," Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said during the press conference, noting that nobody was killed or seriously injured.

After the collision took place, the officer hopped over the guard railing to radio what happened while keeping a "calm, cool and collected" demeanor. Davis lauded the officer for handling the circumstances under pressure.

"There's so many little decisions that were made based on his training and experience that likely saved his life," said Deputy Chief Bob Blakley.

Police said a 17-year-old driver was behind the wheel of the vehicle that lost control, according to a press release. The driver, who has not been publicly identified, has been "charged with reckless driving."

Two other juvenile passengers were riding in the car at the time.

The three juveniles walked away with minor injuries, while the driver of the car that was pulled to the side was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and then released, according to police. The officer sustained minor injuries.

"The Fairfax County Police Department is relieved that this crash did not result in a tragedy," police said in a press release. "This is an important reminder that life can change in an instant. It is the driver's responsibility to drive safely and arrive safely."

As for the officer, Davis said during the press conference that they would release his name in time.

"It's quite the story for him to eventually tell," Davis said. "But right now, he's just glad to be alive."

