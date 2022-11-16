Virginia McLaurin, Who Famously Danced with the Obamas at the White House, Dies at 113

The centenarian, who shared oral histories about her life and was honored for her volunteerism, died peacefully in Maryland on Monday, according to a friend

By
Published on November 16, 2022 11:28 AM
U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama greet 106-Year-Old Virginia McLaurin in the Blue Room of the White House prior to a reception celebrating African American History Month
Photo: Alamy Stock Photo

Virginia McLaurin, the centenarian who went viral for her dance with the Obamas in 2016, has died at 113.

McLaurin died Monday after spending "a few days in hospice," according to a statement posted on her official Facebook page.

Her friend Deborah Menkart said in a statement that McLaurin died peacefully in Maryland, where her son Felipe Cardoso currently lives, per The New York Times.

Barack and Michelle Obama honored McLaurin in a tweet featuring the viral video of them dancing with McLaurin at the White House.

"Rest in peace, Virginia," the former president and first lady said on Twitter. "We know you're up there dancing."

A video of the dance shared on the White House's Facebook page has been viewed over 70 million times in the last six years.

"I thought I would never live to get in the White House. And I tell you, I am so happy," she told the Obamas in the video. "And I'm here to celebrate Black history."

McLaurin grew up as a sharecropper in South Carolina before making her way north amid the Great Migration, according to Monday's Facebook post.

The centenarian gained attention from the White House after recording short oral history clips about her life, according to a GoFundMe campaign started "to help her family with memorial services."

She also volunteered as a UPO foster grandparent and advocated for "quality living conditions" with other tenants, the fundraiser says.

106 year-old Virginia McLaurin in Busboys and Poets on Feb 22, 2016 in Washington, DC
Kate Patterson for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In 2013, McLaurin was honored in Washington D.C. for her volunteer work with students that have severe mental and physical disabilities, according to The Guardian and NBC affiliate WRC-TV. She was 104 years old at the time.

According to Monday's Facebook post, McLaurin "spent decades volunteering 40 hours a week at schools after she retired."

McLaurin was also "devoted" to church and watched services "regularly" on YouTube during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the fundraiser.

The centenarian had spent most of her time inside over the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Monday's statement on Facebook, but continued to connect with her fans and followers on social media.

"She lived an incredibly full life and appreciated all the love she received from people on this FB page and everywhere she went," Monday's post said.

Related Articles
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Deborah James attends The Best Heroes Awards 2019 at The Bloomsbury Hotel on October 15, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Deborah James, BBC Podcast Host, Dead at 40 After Battling Bowel Cancer
Grandma, 103, Goes Viral After Opening Up About Her Experience Picking Cotton for 50 Cents a Day
103-Year-Old Grandma Shares Her Experience Picking Cotton for 50 Cents Per Day in Viral Video
Covid memorial
Families Who Lost Loved Ones in Pandemic Push for a COVID Memorial Day: 'Opportunity for Learning'
Deborah James, Kate Middleton and Prince William
Kate Middleton and Prince William Mourn Death of Deborah James: 'We Are So Sad'
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Big Daddy Weave
Celebrities We Lost to COVID-19
Barbara Bush and Craig Coyne
Barbara Bush Talks Life in COVID-19: Hunkering Down at Her Parents' Ranch and Volunteering as a Poll Worker
Former Republican presidential hopeful Pat Robertson gives a thumbs-up as he and his wife, Dee Dee, acknowledge applause at the Republican National Convention in New Orleans
Dede Robertson, Wife of Televangelist Pat Robertson, Dead at 94: 'A Woman of Great Faith'
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: (L-R) U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looks on as Debbie Birx, White House Corona Virus Response Coordinator, speaks during a briefing on the administration's coronavirus response in the press briefing room of the White House on March 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day, President Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force team met with pharmaceutical companies representatives who are actively working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Dr. Deborah Birx on Fighting the Pandemic From a Fraught Trump White House: 'I'm Used to Uphill Battles'
Antwain Lee Fowler
Antwain Fowler, Boy Who Went Viral for 'Where We About to Eat at' Video, Dies at 6
Waukesha Victims
'Dancing Grannies' and Loving Parents: These Are the 5 Victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack
marcus lamb
Marcus Lamb, Televangelist Whose Daystar Network Warned Against Vaccines, Dies of COVID-19
Javion Thomas
Texas A&M Student, 19, Killed While Helping His Friend Push a Stalled Car Near Campus
Florida Nurse
Florida Nurse Pays Tribute to Fellow Fallen Veteran Who Died of Coronavirus: 'My Heart Was Broken'
Maryanne and Tommy
Man Who Was Part of the First Couple with Down Syndrome to Marry in the U.K. Dies of COVID-19
Leilani Jordan
27-Year-Old Md. Grocery Store Worker Dies of Coronavirus: 'Like a Hole in My Heart'