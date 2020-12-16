Each of the tickets Kwame Cross bought won the top prize of $5,000, multiplying his winnings into a six-figure payout

Virginia Man Wins $800,000 After Playing the Same Numbers on 160 Lottery Tickets: 'I Just Had a Feeling'

A man in Virginia has seen his fortune multiply after purchasing more than a hundred lottery tickets that all turned out to be winners.

Kwame Cross won $800,000 by playing the exact same four-digit combination — 7-3-1-4 — on 160 tickets for the Dec. 5 drawing of the Virginia Lottery Pick 4 game.

"I saw an address in a TV show, in the background, and for some reason it stayed with me," he told Virginia Lottery officials in a press release. "I just had a feeling."

Each of the tickets Cross had bought won the top prize of $5,000, multiplying his winnings into a six-figure payout.

Cross said he was waiting in the drive-thru line at a fast-food restaurant when he learned that he was in possession of 160 winning tickets.

"I thought, 'This can’t be real!' " he recalled. "I had to pull over and check like 82 times. It feels surreal!"

The chances of matching all four numbers in exact order are 1 in 10,000, according to Virginia Lottery.

Cross — who owns a small business in Washington, D.C. — said he has no immediate plans for the money.

Lottery officials said the winning tickets were purchased at a Sunoco gas station in Arlington.

Cross is not the first lottery winner who hit the jackpot on multiple tickets for the same drawing. Earlier this year, a Michigan man won $2 million after accidentally purchasing a duplicate ticket with the same numbers.

Samir Mazahem told Michigan Lottery that he had only meant to buy one ticket for the June 9 Mega Millions drawing, but mistakenly bought a second ticket when he went on the lottery app to save the numbers he had played: 01-05-09-10-23.

"What I didn’t realize is that meant I would be buying a second ticket with the same numbers," he said. "Once I figured out I had bought two tickets with identical numbers, I was a little bummed, but didn’t think much about it."

Mazahem later discovered that each ticket had won $1 million each, therefore doubling his winnings.