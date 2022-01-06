Virginia Governor Declares State of Emergency as State Braces for Snowstorm After Distressing I-95 Backup

"These back-to-back storms will generate landmark winter weather that requires extra flexibility," Gov. Ralph Northam said of the emergency order

As Virginia buckles down ahead of the second snowstorm to hit the state this week, Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency. Northam issued the executive order Wednesday, set to expire Jan. 31.

The storm is expected to hit Thursday evening and continue into Friday morning, slamming the Commonwealth days after Monday's storm stranded hundreds on I-95, some (including Sen. Tim Kaine) overnight. The blizzard brought down trees throughout the state, and over 113,000 Virginians remain without power per PowerOutage.us.

"Having two bouts of snow and icy weather back to back makes it more likely communities will need additional help as they continue to recover from the first round of tree-snapping wet snow and ice that we saw Monday," Northam said in a Wednesday statement.

"While we typically have ample resources for snow storms, these back-to-back events will generate landmark winter weather that requires extra flexibility," he continued. "I am grateful to the hundreds of first responders and emergency personnel who continue to work around the clock to keep Virginians safe."

The governor's office added that the emergency order will also cover expenses from the first storm, as the second of the new year is expected to exacerbate damages.

Beginning early Monday, the Fredericksburg area — which sits between Richmond, Virginia and Washington, D.C. — saw around 14 inches of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.

As the winter storm warning continues, the NWS predicts that between two to four (or more) inches of snow will fall tonight, across Washington, D.C., Baltimore, central and southern Maryland, and parts of northern Virginia. Downed trees, electrical outages and impacts to travel are expected.

On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Transportation continued to urge motorists to avoid unnecessary travel amid hazardous conditions.