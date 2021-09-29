Fairfax County firefighter Loren Jewell said the sweet gesture was to show patients "that they're not alone and we're here"

Va. Firefighters Dress as Superheroes and Rappel Down Children's Hospital to Surprise Patients

Fairfax County firefighters rappelled down the Inova Health Children’s Hospital building to visit and encourage young patients.

The young patients at a Virginia children's hospital were in for a real treat this week when some surprise visitors made an appearance outside their windows.

On Tuesday, members of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue dressed up as superheroes and rappeled down the side of Inova Children's Hospital in Falls Church to surprise patients, according to a tweet from the department.

As shown in photos that were posted to their Twitter page, the firefighters dressed as some of the most well-known superheroes, including Captain America, Superman, Supergirl and Spider-Man.

The group began their journey on the hospital's rooftop before strapping into a harness and rappeling down the side of the building — a magical moment that was captured in photos and obtained by ABC affiliate WJLA.

Fairfax County firefighters rappelled down the Inova Health Children’s Hospital building to visit and encourage young patients. Two of the Fairfax County firefighters on the rooftop of the hospital | Credit: Fairfax County Fire/Rescue/Twitter

While outside the patients' windows, the firefighters were able to interact and encourage the youngsters, with Supergirl — identified by WJLA as firefighter Loren Jewell — even donning a "Believe in You" sign attached to her cape.

The firefighters also played games with the children using dry-erase markers on the windows, the outlet reported.

"The kids were thrilled when they got to look out their windows and see superheroes coming to say hi," Jamie Gentille, the director of Child Life Services at Inova hospital, told WJLA. "During COVID they haven't gotten any special visitors inside."

For Jewell, the gesture was more than just a display of encouragement amid tough times — it was also personal.

"When I was 14 years old, I had bone cancer, childhood cancer and I treated for my cancer here in this hospital," she explained to the outlet. "And I've been in remission now for almost 17 years."

"I've been on the other side of the glass, so to be able to be on this side of the glass today and connect with them and just show them that they're not alone and we're here," she added.

Battalion Chief Matt Burns, who was dressed as Captain America, also spoke to the outlet and noted that the fire department hopes to make this an annual event at the hospital.