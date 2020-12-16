Viral TikTok 'Dreams' Skateboarder Nathan Apodaca Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Nathan Apodaca went viral on TikTok earlier this year after filming himself drinking Ocean Spray juice while long-boarding to the tune of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams"

Nathan Apodaca — the man who became a viral sensation on TikTok after filming himself drinking Ocean Spray juice while long-boarding to the tune of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" — has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), his manager confirms to PEOPLE.

Apodaca, who is based in Idaho, started experiencing symptoms including a headache, fever, coughing, congestion and difficulties in breathing shortly after returning home from Los Angeles.

The viral star had been in California with fiancée Estela Chavez to work on several new projects.

On Monday, Apodaca took a COVID-19 test that yielded a positive result.

His fiancée has also tested positive for COVID-19, according to TMZ, who was first to report the news.

He has since been updating fans on his condition as he quarantines at home.

"Dis Bitch got me plz send prayers 🙏 appreciate you all stay blessed #ishallovercome #inthenameofjesus," he wrote on his Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a screenshot of his COVID-19 test results. "I BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF PRAYERS SO THATS WHY I POSTED THIS THANKS FOR ALL THE 🙏."

Apodaca posted a video of himself lip-syncing and dancing to Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" as well, writing in the caption.

The couple's COVID-19 diagnosis comes just months after Apodaca, who goes by @420doggface208 on TikTok, went viral on the social media platform.

Apodaca's newfound fame led to Ocean Spray gifting him a brand new car after the one he had broke down, an incident that originally inspired him to film himself skateboarding to work.

Apodaca, who had been living in an RV before making his now-viral video, was also able to purchase a five-bedroom, three-bathroom home for his family after receiving an outpouring of donations from fans.

"It's just insane. I'm blessed and I'm happy that I'm being able to bless those around me," he told PEOPLE in November. "I didn't ever think any of this would happen from the video. I'm just blessed that it is happening."

As of Tuesday, there have been more than 16,638,900 COVID-19 cases and 302,300 deaths from coronavirus-related illnesses in the United States, according to a New York Times database.