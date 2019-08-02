Viral Math Problem Divides the Internet: Can You Solve It the Right Way?

Image zoom Getty

A viral mathematics problem has caused quite the debate as confusion over the correct way to solve it has many scratching their heads.

“8÷2(2+2)” is the equation in question, yet the answer is not as simple as it may seem.

Mathematicians and physicists have debated the problem due to two different methods.

“The way it’s written, it’s ambiguous. In math, a lot of times there are ambiguities,” said Mike Breen, the Public Awareness Officer for the American Mathematical Society, in a recent interview with Popular Mechanics. “Mathematicians try to make rules as precise as possible.”

The confusion stems from two mathematics methods that are taught in varying parts of the world.

The PEMDAS method adheres to the following order of operations: Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication, Division, Addition, and Subtraction, usually from left to right.

Following the PEMDAS method, the answer is 16.

Then there is the BODMAS method, which follows the order of Brackets, Orders, Division, Multiplication, Addition and then Subtraction. If one uses this method to solve the equation, the answer would be 1.

“According to order of operations, you solve whatever is in the parentheses first. That gives you 4. Then, in PEMDAS, multiplication and division take equal precedence, so you’d do the first that occurs from left to right. So you’d do 8 divided by 2 first, which is 4. Thus, it’s 16 according to classic order of operations,” Breen added.

“According to strict order of operations, you’d get 16, but I wouldn’t hit someone on the wrist with a ruler if they said 1.”