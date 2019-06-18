Violent Turbulence Sends Flight Attendant Crashing Into a Plane's Ceiling in Terrifying Video

Passengers were left bracing for the worst as powerful turbulence threw a flight attendant into their plane’s roof on Sunday.

In terrifying footage filmed by passenger Mirjeta Basha aboard an ALK Airlines Boeing 737 flying from Kosovo to Switzerland, passengers are seen quickly putting on their clothing just seconds before a forceful jolt rocks the aircraft, slamming a flight attendant into the ceiling and spilling her cart full of drinks all over those sitting nearby.

Before the now-viral video cuts off, a dripping wet passenger is seen praying in her seat.

“People started screaming and crying,” Basha told 20 Minuten, a Swiss newspaper, according to Marketwatch. “A flight attendant slammed her trolley on the ceiling. Cups flew around, some were scalded by hot water.”

“I thought we all had to die. My husband has scalded his neck,” she added to German news outlet Badische Zietung, News.com.au reported.

In a statement to ABC News, EuroAirport confirmed that 10 passengers of the 121 on board were hospitalized for minor injuries after the plane touched down at the airport in Basel.

“The flight from Pristina with airline ALK experienced turbulence in the air around 20 minutes before landing,” the airport told ABC News. “The pilot alerted handling agents so that the airport firemen were immediately on the scene when the plane arrived.”

Despite reports that seats were ripped from the plane during the 10-minute long turbulence, ALK Airlines, the Bulgarian company that owns the plane, said the plane had a “normal” landing after the incident and no seats were dislodged.

“The fasten seat belt signs were illuminated at the time of the upset, the flight crew anticipated possible turbulence,” the airline said, according to The Aviation Herald. “A strong downdraft occurred and the aircraft deviated slightly from the assigned flight level. The crew immediately afterwards requested a descent (and the aircraft descended to FL320).”

“The aircraft continued for a normal landing, no emergency was declared,” they continued. “Medical assistance was requested after landing, two passengers needed medical assessment. No seats were ripped off at all.”