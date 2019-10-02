Multiple Injured After Vintage World War II-Era Plane Crashes at Connecticut Airport

Image zoom Flames and plume of smoke after Collings Foundation World War II aircraft crashes at Bradley International Airport IAFF Local S15/Twitter

At least three people are hospitalized after a vintage World War II-era plane crashed at a small Connecticut airport and erupted in flames, reports say.

State troopers and firefighters were on the scene around 10 a.m. after the aircraft slid off the runway while landing at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, WVIT reported. Six people were taken to Hartford Hospital immediately after the crash, according to the outlet.

“We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport,” the airport tweeted. “We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available.”

Photos and videos shared on social media showed a large plume of smoke and flames where the plane crashed. The Federal Aviation Administration said the B-17 plane is a “civilian registered aircraft” and is not flown by the military.

At least two dozen emergency vehicles were on the scene and several fire departments were in the area, The Hartford Courant reported. The aircraft is one of five vintage planes at the airport this week for tours and flights, according to the Courant. There are two WWII fighter planes and three bombers.

The International Association of Fire Fighters Local S15, which represents nearby first responders, shared a photo of the fire and smoke-filled scene on Twitter.

“Our crews are operating at an aircraft crash at Bradley airport,” officials wrote.

The FAA has barred flights headed to the airport, the administration said in a tweet.

Both the Windsor Locks Fire Department and Connecticut State Police at Bradley Airport declined to comment on the matter.

This story is developing.