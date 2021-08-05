Adam Perkins died on April 11 at the age of 24

Vine Star and Musician Adam Perkins' Cause of Death Revealed 3 Months After He Died

The cause of death for Adam Perkins, a musician and content creator on the now-defunct app Vine, has been confirmed by authorities.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, Adam died on April 11 from accidental multiple drug intoxication, PEOPLE confirms.

A coroner said in a July 7 autopsy report that fentanyl, a powerful opioid; flualprazolam, a known tranquilizer; mitragynine, a psychoactive ingredient found in the kratom plant; ethanol alcohol and cocaine were found in Adam's body, E! Online reported.

The coroner believes that Adam took the substances shortly before his death, according to the outlet.

Adam Perkins Adam Perkins | Credit: Adam Perkins/instagram

Adam found fame in 2015 when a seven-second clip on Vine — which showed him walking into a bathroom in his underwear and cheerfully saying, "Hi, welcome to Chili's," to the mirror — went viral.

The video had accumulated over 25 million loops on Vine before the app shut down in 2016, according to Variety.

A New York University graduate, Adam went on to pursue a career in music, releasing his first album, Latch Relay, in 2018 under the name Plas Teg.

His death was announced on April 13 by his twin brother Patrick. At the time, his cause of death was not disclosed.

"my brother, Adam Perkins, passed away this previous Sunday, 4-11-21," Patrick wrote on Instagram. "i can't even really put into words what this loss means for me."