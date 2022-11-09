Viking Jewelry Discovered in Sweden Looks 'Almost Completely New' at 1,000 Years Old — See the Photos!

Talk about antiques!

Archeologists in Sweden have uncovered a stockpile of silver that they believe is approximately 1,000 years old.

The items — which include torque-style neck rings, arm rings and coins — were found inside a ceramic pot in Viggbyholm, Täby, a "Viking Age settlement" located outside Stockholm, according to a press release from The Archaeologists at the National Historical Museums in Sweden.

"They looked almost completely new," said archaeologist Maria Lingström.

The artifacts were buried underneath the floor of a building in the settlement, where the Vikings are believed to have lived "for several hundred years."

However, the silver discovery was "somewhat unexpected," according to the press release.

A ring, two pearls and 12 coin pendants "used as jewelry" were also found in the pot, according to The Archeologists. Some of the coins in the bag came from countries such as England, Bohemia and Bavaria.

Arrows, quernstones, and amulet rings were also found "within the area," per the press release.

One coin, described by The Archaeologists as "extremely rare," is believed to have been minted in the city of Rouen, in Normandy, France around 10th century A.D.

Professor Jens Christian Moesgaard of Stockholm University, said the French coin has only been identified in 18th century drawings.

It's unclear why the objects were hidden in this manner, though one theory suggests it was done during "difficult and tumultuous times," per the press release, although as archaeologist John Hamilton noted, "we have yet to see if that was the case here."

"This is something you probably only experience once in a lifetime," added Lingström.