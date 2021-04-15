"It feels good to be able to do it," said Carl Schuck, who reached the milestone with OneBlood on Wednesday

Vietnam Veteran Who Beat Lung Cancer and COVID Donates 100 Gallons of Blood: 'Why Be Afraid?'

A Vietnam veteran who beat lung cancer and COVID-19 is marking another major accomplishment: donating 100 gallons of blood to his local blood bank.

Carl Schuck reached the exciting milestone on Wednesday with OneBlood, a donation center that services the Florida area, according to Jacksonville station WJXT.

With the accomplishment, Schuck, 73, now joins an elite list of fewer than 300 Floridians who have donated 100 gallons since blood banking began during World War II, the outlet reported.

"Thank God I'm still around here to hit this milestone," Schuck shared with WJXT. "It's been a long time coming and I'm just thrilled to be here today."

Schuck told the outlet he began donating blood when he was 19 and continued his efforts while serving in the U.S. Air Force between 1966 and 1970.

After moving back to Florida, Schuck participated in blood drives regularly held by his employer and later became a two-gallon donor before beginning to donate platelets, WJXT reported.

Platelets, which typically go to cancer patients, "are essential to surviving and fighting cancer, chronic diseases, and traumatic injuries," according to the American Red Cross.

Unfortunately, for Schuck, he soon found himself on the opposite end of things when he was diagnosed with lung cancer, according to NBC affiliate WTLV.

The diagnosis came shortly after Schuck marked his 96-gallon milestone, but the Florida resident didn't let that stop him. Instead, he went on to beat the cancer, all while continuing to donate his platelets, WJXT reported.

Then three years later, Schuck experienced another setback: this time, he contracted COVID-19.

RELATED VIDEO: Mom Loses Hands and Feet to Near-Fatal Blood Infection — Then Receives Life-Saving Kidney from Stranger

He spent three weeks in the hospital, 15 days of which he was placed on a ventilator. He eventually recovered from the deadly virus and was released on April 10, 2020, according to WTLV.

Again, the health scare did not deter Schuck from helping others, and the Florida resident went on to donate convalescent plasma for COVID-19 patients, WJXT reported.

"With my experience in having COVID-19, it was incredibly serious," he told the outlet, adding that donating plasma is "something that can be of help to other COVID patients. Anything that'll give anybody a little bit of encouragement, a little bit of hope."

On Wednesday, OneBlood honored Schuck for his commitment to saving lives and presented him with a cake and certificate, according to WJXT.

Though many consider him to be a hero, Schuck said he doesn't think his actions are a big deal.

"Do it, it's so easy to do," he told the outlet. "The people are so nice. Why be afraid? ... [I was] taught you just do good for your fellow man. It feels good to be able to do it."