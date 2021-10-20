Dramatic Video Shows Tornado-Like Waterspout Shocking Cuban Town: 'Very Dangerous'

Waterspouts are extreme weather events that look like "the start of an alien invasion," according to meteorologist Dean Narramore

Cuba got quite the extreme weather show over the weekend.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, the city of Cienfuegos, which is located off the south coast of Cuba, was hit by a dangerous tornado-like waterspout, news.com.au reported.

The extreme weather events happen when tornadoes form over water or move from land to water, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

They are typically associated with severe thunderstorms and often bring along high winds and sea levels, large hail and dangerous lightning, per the NOAA.

The waterspout — which Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist, Dean Narramore, said looked like "the start of an alien invasion" — made its appearance in the sky through dark clouds and lasted for a total of eight minutes, according to news.com.au.

The rare phenomenon was captured by dozens of residences, who snapped photos and recorded videos of the storm brewing in the sky and raising the water into the clouds.

Despite its intimidating appearance and spinning column, the waterspout did not cause any damage to the area, according to BBC News.

"Without a doubt, it is a beautiful show," Virgilio Regueira, a meteorologist at the Cienfuegos Provincial Meteorological Centre, wrote on Facebook, per news.com.au. "But be very careful, because we know that they are very dangerous."

Though the weather events are said to be rare, at least three waterspouts have been reported around Cienfuegos Bay within the last four months, per news.com.au.

News of the recent waterspout comes after the United Nations announced that the number of natural disasters has increased five-fold over a 50-year period due to climate change and the rise of extreme weather events.

A recent study published in the journal Science also found that children who are born in 2020 will experience two to seven times more extreme climate events than those who were born in 1960.