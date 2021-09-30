Shocking Video Shows Fla. Man Trapping Alligator into Garbage Bin: 'Somebody's Gotta Step Up'

Abdul Gene Malik captured the six-foot reptile in the bin before rolling it towards a retention pond and pushing it over

A Florida man has become an internet sensation after he was recorded trapping a massive alligator into a garbage bin outside of his neighbor's home.

Abdul Gene Malik told NBC affiliate WESH that he didn't think twice about taking action when he heard a six-foot alligator had appeared in his Orange County neighborhood.

"Somebody's gotta step up and do something," said Malik, who also goes by Eugene Bozzi. "We all got to look out for each other right?"

And that's exactly what he did.

Despite the fact the military veteran and father had only lived in Florida for a year, Malik took it upon himself to trap the alligator inside a neighbor's trash bin, according to WESH.

"I don't know the procedures, so I did it my own way," he told the outlet of why he didn't call in experts.

As shown in the viral footage, Malik slowly inched towards the reptile with the bin wide open. As he got closer, Malik flipped the lid onto the alligator before successfully trapping him inside.

"I was frightened when I had it in [the bin] because it was so powerful," he recalled to WESH. "And I didn't expect that, it was pushing out, whipping its tail around."

Though the reptile was crawling outside Denise Sparks' home, she told the outlet she had no idea until she heard the alligator flailing around in the garbage bin.

"I would have been gator food, I would have fainted," she recalled. "I said, 'What in the world is going on?' I heard boom, boom, boom."

Once the gator was successfully trapped, Malik carefully rolled the bin towards a nearby retention pond and pushed it over before sprinting up the hill.

"[My] army training kicked in," the former Philadelphia resident explained to WESH of his actions. "Get it done, dropping it in, keep moving."

Following the incident, the video was posted online and to Malik's Instagram, where it went viral. Thousands of people viewed the shocking footage and left comments commending him for his heroic response or cheekily asking if he was single.

"Got more heart and courage than trained professionals.. give this man a job NOW," wrote one person.

"If my man don't protect me like this, I don't want him," joked another user.

Florida's Orange County even weighed in on the incident but advised others not to attempt the same thing.