Video of San Francisco Man Spraying Unhoused Woman with Hose Sparks Outrage: 'This Is Horrible'

A viral video appeared to show Collier Gwin, a San Francisco art gallery owner, spraying an unhoused woman with a garden hose near his business

Published on January 11, 2023 08:48 PM

A San Francisco man is at the center of controversy after viral footage showed him spraying water on an unhoused woman near his business.

The footage, which was posted to social media on Monday, showed art gallery owner Collier Gwin using a garden hose to spray a woman sitting on a nearby sidewalk.

"This is horrible," one Twitter user who shared the footage wrote. "This awful man is spraying a homeless woman down with a hose. You can hear her yell, 'Help Me!' Does anyone recognize him? ... This is inhumane and inexcusable."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the video has been viewed nearly 4 million times on the account and has been shared by others.

Gwin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE when contacted by phone. He told NBC affiliate KNTV that he's called police and social services regarding the woman, who, he says, can be disruptive.

"The whole neighborhood is a part of this situation," Gwin told the news station. "The police force is a part of this situation. The city and the social services is a part of the situation. There have been repeated attempts to try to help this woman who is psychotic."

"There's absolutely nothing that can be done. They'll take her to a shelter, and they will turn her out in two days," he added. "They will take her to the hospital, they will release her within a day."

In an interview with ABC affiliate KGO-TV, Gwin claimed he and others in the area tried to help the woman over the last few weeks after she allegedly blocked entrances and sidewalk paths.

In the moments before the video was filmed, Gwin said he tried to help her move her belongings down the street and sprayed her with water when she refused.

"I totally understand what an awful thing that is to do, but I also understand what an awful thing it is to leave her on the streets," he told the outlet.

"This woman is a very, very sad situation," he continued. "She's very psychotic."

While speaking to CBS News, Gwin doubled down on his apology, saying, "I'm very, very sorry, I'm not going to defend myself, I'm not going to because I can't defend that."

"I said she needs psychiatric help," he explained, adding that he and other business owners have frequently called the police in recent weeks. "You can tell, she's pulling her hair, she's screaming, she's talking in tongues, you can't understand anything she says, she's throwing food everywhere."

"I'm out there once again cleaning her mess," Gwin continued. "Washing it down, trying to clean up stuff, and I just snapped. I was watering around her, and I just snapped, when she went off in her belligerent tongues and stuff. And I just snapped, and I pulled the hose up higher, and I sprayed her."

In a statement to CBS affiliate KPIX, San Francisco police said both parties declined further police action, and the "San Francisco Street Crisis Response Team responded to the scene and provided multiple service options" to the woman.

