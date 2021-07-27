Home Security Video Shows Bright Meteor Lighting Up Skies Over Southwestern U.S. 

The fireball could be seen from parts of Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, according to the American Meteor Society

A video filmed from a home security camera caught the moment a glowing fireball shot through Earth's atmosphere over the Southwestern United States this week.

The footage shows a bright meteor entering the skies over Texas just before 9 p.m. local time on Sunday night. NASA said the meteor was seen by residents through Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma and was first seen 48 miles above Texas Highway 11.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Moving northeast at 30,000 miles per hour, it travelled 59 miles through the upper atmosphere before fragmenting 27 miles above U.S. 82 , east of Avery," the agency explained in a post on social media.

"The fireball was at least as bright as a quarter Moon, which translates to something bigger than 6 inches in diameter with a weight of 10 pounds," they added.

According to NASA, the meteor was moving at a "slow speed" and it was likely a small piece of a larger asteroid that had broken off before entering our atmosphere.

The American Meteorological Society announced they had received 303 reports of the fireball, stretching from San Antonio to Springfield, Missouri.

Meteors can travel anywhere between 25,000 mph to a whopping 160,000 mph, AMS explained on their website.

RELATED VIDEO: Meteor-Like Object Seen Over Los Angeles 'Not An Alien Invasion' After All

"When the meteoroid collides with air molecules, its high level of kinetic energy rapidly ionizes and excites a long, thin column of atmospheric atoms along the meteoroid's path, creating a flash of light visible from the ground below," they said.