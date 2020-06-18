The incident occurred May 31 near a protest at a park in Palmdale, California

Video Captures the Moment Sheriff's Deputy Saves Baby Who Stopped Breathing During Protest in California

Dramatic security footage captured the moment a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputy sprang into action to help save a choking baby.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shared a two-minute video on social media of Deputy Cameron Kinsey rushing to help a mother whose 11-month-old son was in "physical distress," according to officials. The incident occurred May 31 near a protest at a park in Palmdale, California.

In the video, a visibly frantic woman carries a child in her arms and rushes across a supermarket parking lot, appearing to tap the child on the back as another woman flags down help.

The child and his mother were attending a rally across the street when the boy stopped breathing and lost consciousness, according to authorities. The pair ran to the supermarket, where deputies had been stationed to monitor the protest.

A uniformed deputy, identified as Kinsey, can be seen in the video rushing toward the baby boy before taking him into his arms.

Officials said Kinsey "immediately recognized something was gravely wrong" and "administered a mouth sweep with his finger and dislodged vomit."

The footage shows the toddler appearing to be alert again as two other officers arrive on the scene in a car.

Paramedics arrived shortly after to transport the child to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The boy had swallowed a coin, which had lodged in his throat and blocked his airway, the department said.

"It was Deputy Kinsey who opened the airway with the mouth sweep procedure and turned the coin sideways, allowing air to pass through," a Facebook post about the rescue reads.