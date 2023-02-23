Victims of Ark. Plane Crash Carrying Coworkers Identified: 'They Were Valuable Members of Our Team'

The five individuals on board were part of the Little Rock-based consulting firm CTEH

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023 07:42 PM
https://twitter.com/CTEHLLC/status/1628859268127416321/photo/1 Conversation CTEH @CTEHLLC It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge the passing of our colleagues - Gunter Beaty, Kyle Bennett, Micah Kendrick, Sean Sweeney and Glenmarkus Walker. They were valuable members of our team and CTEH family.
Photo: CTEH

The identities of five coworkers killed in a plane crash as they traveled to assist with Monday's factory explosion near Oakwood, Ohio, have been released.

The five individuals were part of the Little Rock-based environmental consulting firm CTEH and died after their twin-engine plane crashed a mile south of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport on Wednesday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge the passing of our colleagues - Gunter Beaty, Kyle Bennett, Micah Kendrick, Sean Sweeney, and Glenmarkus Walker. They were valuable members of our team and CTEH family," their company wrote alongside their pictures in a Twitter thread on Thursday.

They added: "We ask that you join us in praying for their families, friends and everyone here at CTEH during this difficult time."

A CTEH official confirmed to PEOPLE that Sweeney was a 64-year-old pilot and that 32-year-old Walker worked as a rapid responder with the team. Beaty was the youngest of the group at 23 years old, working as a product safety data manager.

Bennett, 36, is listed as a staffing manager of logistics on the company's website, with seven years of experience responding to crude oil releases, well control events, trail derailments, chemical spills, and various other emergency responses and incidents in diverse settings.

Kendrick, 41, was a safety supervisor, according to his CPH biography, and a Certified Safety Professional (CSP).

"It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge the passing of our colleague," CTEH added alongside both Bennett and Kendrick's company profiles. "Our condolences and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

The other members of the group do not have a company profile.

RELATED VIDEO: 5 People Dead After Twin-Engine Plane Crashes Near Arkansas Airport

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During a press conference on Thursday shared by KATV Channel 7, a Pulaski County Sheriff's Office representative confirmed that an investigation into the cause behind the tragic accident has begun, declaring, "Today is the first day of the fact gathering. So unfortunately I don't have a lot of facts to give you right now."

According to surveillance footage from the airport, added the official, a front that brought along "high winds" was seen as the plane took off. The National Transportation Safety Board will do an "in-depth study of the weather" to determine its impact on the crash.

According to KTHV, wind gusts were reportedly as high as 40 mph at the airport during the time of the crash.

The City of Little Rock Fire Department added in an update shared on their Facebook page that the incident remains under investigation by the Little Rock Police Department, the PCSO and their task force. Information is expected to be released as soon as it becomes available.

Related Articles
Emergency personnel respond to the scene after a small aircraft crashed while taking off from the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Ark., Wednesday Feb. 22, 2023. (Staci Vandagriff/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)
5 People Dead After Twin-Engine Plane Crashes Near Arkansas Airport
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex
Jeff BECK; Posed studio portrait of Jeff Beck with Fender Telecaster guitar (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns); Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall); Tatjana Patitz walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 1992-1993 in January, 1992 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
GREY S ANATOMY
'Grey's Anatomy' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Missouri Plane Crash
2 Presumed Dead After Plane Crash Near New Melle, Mo.: 'Not Survivable,' Officials Say
Small plane crashes into UPS delivery truck and home, Santee
California Plane Crash Kills At Least 2, Including Pilot and UPS Driver
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
JJ Watt and his wife Kealia Watt have launched KickStand canned cocktails
J.J., Kealia and T.J. Watt Debut Their New Line of Canned Vodka Cocktails 'With a Bit of a Kick'
plane crash victims
2 Flight Nurses, Including Wife of Retired Fire Chief, Among Victims of San Diego Plane Crash
Liam and Reece Kelly
Teen Siblings Among 3 Dead After Plane Crashes Near Indiana Airport Prior to Charity Event
Best Laptop Backpacks for Travel
The 13 Best Laptop Backpacks for Travel of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
Royal Christmas
The Best Hallmark Christmas Movies to Watch Now
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022