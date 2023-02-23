Victims of Ark. Plane Crash Carrying Coworkers Identified: 'They Were Valuable Members of Our Team'

The identities of five coworkers killed in a plane crash as they traveled to assist with Monday's factory explosion near Oakwood, Ohio, have been released.

The five individuals were part of the Little Rock-based environmental consulting firm CTEH and died after their twin-engine plane crashed a mile south of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport on Wednesday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge the passing of our colleagues - Gunter Beaty, Kyle Bennett, Micah Kendrick, Sean Sweeney, and Glenmarkus Walker. They were valuable members of our team and CTEH family," their company wrote alongside their pictures in a Twitter thread on Thursday.

They added: "We ask that you join us in praying for their families, friends and everyone here at CTEH during this difficult time."

A CTEH official confirmed to PEOPLE that Sweeney was a 64-year-old pilot and that 32-year-old Walker worked as a rapid responder with the team. Beaty was the youngest of the group at 23 years old, working as a product safety data manager.

Bennett, 36, is listed as a staffing manager of logistics on the company's website, with seven years of experience responding to crude oil releases, well control events, trail derailments, chemical spills, and various other emergency responses and incidents in diverse settings.

Kendrick, 41, was a safety supervisor, according to his CPH biography, and a Certified Safety Professional (CSP).

"It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge the passing of our colleague," CTEH added alongside both Bennett and Kendrick's company profiles. "Our condolences and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

The other members of the group do not have a company profile.

During a press conference on Thursday shared by KATV Channel 7, a Pulaski County Sheriff's Office representative confirmed that an investigation into the cause behind the tragic accident has begun, declaring, "Today is the first day of the fact gathering. So unfortunately I don't have a lot of facts to give you right now."

According to surveillance footage from the airport, added the official, a front that brought along "high winds" was seen as the plane took off. The National Transportation Safety Board will do an "in-depth study of the weather" to determine its impact on the crash.

According to KTHV, wind gusts were reportedly as high as 40 mph at the airport during the time of the crash.

The City of Little Rock Fire Department added in an update shared on their Facebook page that the incident remains under investigation by the Little Rock Police Department, the PCSO and their task force. Information is expected to be released as soon as it becomes available.