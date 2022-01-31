The victims included four children and three adults, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office

Victims of Deadly Multi-Vehicle Las Vegas Crash Included Family of 7: 'There Are No Words'

Eight of the nine victims who died following a multi-car crash in Las Vegas over the weekend have been identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Around 3 p.m. local time on Saturday, a Dodge Challenger went speeding through a red light and crashed into multiple other vehicles at an intersection, North Las Vegas Public Information Officer Alexander Cuevas said at a press conference on Saturday.

At the time, Cuevas shared that the ages of the deceased ranged from "young juveniles to middle-aged adults."

In another news conference the following day, police said that one of the first vehicles that was hit was a Toyota Sienna van, according to CNN. All of the passengers — three adults and four children — died in the crash.

The family members were identified as Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35, according to CBS affiliate KLAS and NBC affiliate KSNV.

The Clark County Coroner's Office, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, said their cause of death is blunt force trauma, per the outlets.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger, who died from his injuries, has been identified as Gary Dean Robinson, 59, according to KLAS.

The identity of the ninth victim, who was a passenger in the same vehicle, will be released after notification of next of kin, reported KSNV.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of seven who were driving in the van at the time of the crash.

"I lost all my family my kids," organizer Erlinda Zacarias wrote in a heartbreaking message. "There are no words to describe my pain and suffering that I will not be able to hug my children again."

The organizer went on to share that her brother and two step-sons also lost their lives in the crash.

"Me and my husband are in so much pain," she continued, adding that "anything would be helpful."

As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised over $110,000.

In total, 15 people were involved in the incident altogether, police confirmed during a press conference over the weekend.

"We have not seen a mass casualty traffic collision like this before," remarked North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas.

As of Sunday, one individual remained hospitalized in serious condition, according to CNN.

Police noted over the weekend that "speed is considered a factor" in their investigation and they are currently unsure if "impairment" also played a role.

Robinson was traveling over 100 mph at the time of the crash, according to KLAS. The area had a speed limit of 35mph.

Both the NLVPD and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

​​"Speeding is not the answer," police said over the weekend. "Please slow down."