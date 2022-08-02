At least four children are among those who died as a result of the natural disaster

What Is Known About the Victims of Kentucky's Devastating Floods as the Death Toll Rises to 37

Homes flooded with water from the North Fork of the Kentucky River

Homes along Gross Loop off of KY-15 are flooded with water from the North Fork of the Kentucky River.

Families are mourning loved ones who perished as a result of the catastrophic flood that impacted Kentucky last week.

At least 37 people have died from the catastrophic flood, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet late Monday. Many other individuals remain missing.

"I'm worried we're going to be finding bodies in weeks to come," Beshear said Saturday, according to NBC News. "Keep praying."

So far, at least four children are reportedly among those who died as a result of the natural disaster. Here's what we know about the victims so far:

James Miller, 73

Kentucky Woman Loses Both Adoptive Parents in Historic Flood: ‘They Were the Biggest Hearted People' James Miller, 73, is among those killed in the historic Kentucky floods | Credit: Courtesy of Ashley Collins

At age 73, James Miller was one of "the biggest-hearted people," his daughter Ashley Collins tells PEOPLE. James and his 72-year-old wife Carol, who is missing and may have also died, took in Collins when she was just 4 years old.

"If anything happened to any friends or any family or anything in the community, they were out there trying to help," the couple's daughter says.

Nellie Mae Howard, 82

Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said his great-aunt Nellie Mae Howard, 82, was among those killed in the flood while she was sheltering at her daughter Patricia Collins' home, The New York Times reported.

The family said Howard had written the following lyrics from the song "Satisfied" by Gaither Vocal Band, a gospel group, in a journal: "When my eyes are closed in death with my Jesus I'll be at rest. Then you'll know I'm satisfied."

Diana Amburgey, 65

Diana Amburgey, 65, will be remembered as "the lady who worked at the gas station," her daughter Robin Shepherd told the Times. She said Amburgey and other members of their family were scheduled to leave for vacation in Florida on Saturday.

"She was so excited," Shepherd explained. "Why does someone have to go like that, in a way that was so scary to them? She was begging for help and I couldn't help her. I don't know how to even begin to process it. How do other people deal with something like this?"

Chance, Neveah, Riley Jr. and Madison Noble

4 Young Siblings Swept Away from Parents in Ky. Flooding That Experts Say Was Fueled by Climate Crisis Credit: gofundme

The four siblings — Chance, 2, Neveah, 4, Riley Jr., 6, and Madison, 8 — were swept away from their parents Amber Smith and Riley Noble on Thursday, cousin Brittany Trejo told the Lexington Herald-Leader. A GoFundMe campaign for the family's post-flood necessities has raised over $72,000 as of publication.

"They were the sweetest kids you could ever meet," their aunt Brandi Smith told the Times, later adding, "They loved their mommy and daddy and they always wanted to be right with them."

Jeanette Johnson, 65

Jeanette Johnson, 65, lived with a dozen cats prior to the flood, the Times reported. Her nephew Michael Johnson said Jeanette, who died shortly before her 66th birthday, was devoted to her church and did not want to leave her family homestead, even though she faced medical challenges.

Johnson is one of at least seven confirmed from the floods in Breathitt County, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

Rosie Vick, 55

For 55-year-old Rosie Vick, life was full of laughter and hard work, per the Times. She lived with her husband Randall in Pine Top before she died in the flood.

"She'd have a hillside weeded and the grass mowed off it before a man ever could," said Ms. Gibson, whose husband owned the property where the Vicks lived, per the outlet. "And she was a little firecracker."

Betty Jean Estep, 67

Betty Jean Estep's family said the 67-year-old was a fantastic cook and was known for making feasts, according to the Times. Michelle Skiles even dubbed her "the most cookingest woman" anyone had met.

Ronnie Holcomb, Estep's boyfriend of 17 years, told the outlet that they both "were there for each other" during their relationship.

David Campbell, 78

david campbell Credit: Go Fund Me

David Campbell, of Rowdy, was an auto mechanic and previously worked on cars raced at Perry County Speedway, per the Lexington Herald Leader. He was 78, according to his daughter Glenna Bryant.

Campbell leaves behind four grandchildren, and generally loved people, Bryant told the outlet.

Rita Hall, 78

Known as "a loving person," Rita Hall was small but sweet, her son Curtis Hall told the Times. The 78-year-old, who had epilepsy, enjoyed yard sales and estate auctions, and simply loved everyone.

"If you were leaving her house, she would always want to know where were you going and 'Can I ride with you?' " Curtis recalled. "When I called, she was all, 'Tell the kids I love them.' She was just this short little pudgy woman who loved everyone."

Walter Hinkle, 76

Walter Hinkle's niece, Madison Vaughn, said her 76-year-old uncle was both humble and good-natured in life, according to the Herald Leader.

In addition to his love for photography, Hinkle "had a real deep love for playing the guitar and listening to music," Vaughn said.

Brenda Webb, 81

Clay County Deputy Coroner Joe Crockett said Brenda Webb, 81, died when the floodwaters rushed through her home in Bullskin, per the Herald Leader. She reportedly lived less than three miles from Hinkle's home in Clay County.

Eva Nicole "Nikki" Slone, 50

Eva Nicole "Nikki" Slone, 50, is being remembered as a kind soul. Her daughter told the Herald Leader that her mother had gone out to check on an elderly friend when she went missing during the flood.

"My mom was a very caring woman," Franklin explained. "She loved her family more than anything and had the biggest heart. She went out that night to check on an elderly lady to make sure she was okay because that lady really didn't have any family."

Gabe Hensley, 30

Macy Hensley's late husband Gabe was a man with a big heart. The new father was trying to help others when his truck was carried away by the floodwaters, according to the Herald Leader.

"My husband was a family man and was doing anything to make it home to me and his children," Macy told the outlet, later adding, "he and my brother were out trying to help people" during the flood.