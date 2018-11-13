Two-Time Cancer Survivor Identified Among Victims of Calif. Wildfires as Death Toll Rises

A series of three massive wildfires in Northern and Southern California have claimed at least 42 lives so far, making it the deadliest wildland fire in the state’s history, the Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea announced on Monday night.

The northernmost fire, known as the Camp Fire, has burned through 113,000 acres since it began on Thursday morning and was only 25 percent contained by Monday. The blaze — which has devastated much of Butte County — quickly wiped out the town of Paradise and outside areas over the course of several harrowing days.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

Among the 42 people who have died, authorities confirmed the names of three victims to PEOPLE — Ernest Foss, 65, of Paradise; Jesus Fernandez, 48, of Concow; and Carl Wiley, 77, of Magalia.

Foss, a musician, is a former resident of San Francisco who relocated to Paradise nearly a decade ago, NBC reported. According to his social media page, Foss was a two-time cancer survivor and had physical disabilities which left him bed-bound. His body was found outside his home, according to the news station.

During Monday night’s press conference, Sheriff Honea announced that 13 coroner agencies have been recruited to help with the search for human remains. Three anthropology search teams have already been deployed to the area and, on Tuesday, 150 search and rescue personnel will be on hand to offer their assistance.

Ernest Foss Jr. Ernie Foss Jr./Facebook

RELATED: Nurse Describes Harrowing Hospital Evacuation of Patients During California Fires: ‘We Had to Go

As they increase their efforts to find and identify victims, Sheriff Honea said they will also be bringing in human remains detector dogs, also known as cadaver dogs, and along with veterinarian support teams to keep the canines remain safe among the devastation.

The Camp Fire is one of three devastating California wildfires — the other two, the Woolsey and Hill fires, are located in Los Angeles — that have forced over a quarter of a million people, who were in harm’s way, to evacuate from their homes, some of which were destroyed in the blazes.

Sadly, the death toll may continue to rise, as at least 228 people are still missing, according to Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea.

So far, the Camp Fire has destroyed 6,435 homes and 260 commercial structures in the county, Good Morning America reported.

PETER DASILVA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Over 200 People Remain Missing Amid California Fires as Authorities Say the Worst May Be Yet to Come

“This is truly a tragedy that all Californians can understand and respond to,” Gov. Jerry Brown said during a press briefing on Monday. “It’s a time to pull together and work through these tragedies.”

During the press conference, Brown, who will be ending his term as governor in January, seemed to address a widely criticized tweet from President Donald Trump over the weekend that blamed the series of wildfires on “poor” forest management. Brown, instead, pointed to climate change as a reason the state has seen such an influx of fires in recent years.

“Those who deny [climate change] are definitely contributing to the tragedies that we’re now witnessing,” Brown added, “and will continue to witness in the coming years.”

To help victims of the California wildfires, visit the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the California Fire Foundation and the American Red Cross, for more information.