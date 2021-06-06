Vice President Kamala Harris Honors Heroes on 77th Anniversary of D-Day: 'Never Forget'

Sunday marks 77 years since the invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944

It's been 77 years since the invasion of Normandy took place on June 6, 1944, but America isn't about to forget it anytime soon.

That's because Vice President Kamala Harris is doing her part to ensure Americans celebrate their fallen heroes and World War II veterans in order to commemorate D-Day.

On Sunday, the Vice President tweeted out an inspiring message of unity, writing, "On the 77th anniversary of #DDay, we honor the heroes who stormed the beaches of Normandy and liberated a continent."

"We will never forget their courage and sacrifice," the Vice President continued.

Across the pond, veterans and history buffs alike are also honoring the historic day throughout Europe, including those at the official opening of the British Normandy Memorial in France and at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire.

The invasion of Normandy is commonly referred to as the most important moment in America's endeavor to free Western Europe from the Axis powers during WWII.