7 Veterans Stories That Touched Our Hearts in 2019

Former President George H.W. Bush’s “extraordinary” service dog, Sully, will be honored with a 2019 ASPCA Humane Award on Nov. 14. The beloved yellow Labrador, who was trained by America’s VetDogs and remained by Bush’s side from June 2018 through the former president’s death in November 2018, earned the Public Service Award, “which is given to an outstanding animal or a public service officer who has made a heroic effort to save an animal’s life in the past year or has demonstrated a commitment to his or her career,” according to the ASPCA.

Sully was chosen for “bringing not just assistance but love and joy to the former president in the last months of his life.” While he only served Bush for a few months, the pair quickly formed a deep bond that has extended beyond Bush’s life, as immortalized in a photo of the loyal Lab guarding Bush’s coffin after his funeral.

The highly trained service dog was also recognized for his continued help to veterans since Bush’s death, as he now works to comfort them and assist with rehabilitation center sessions at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Next up for Sully: He’s getting his own bronze statue in the east wing of the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas.